New Geely Starray 2026 review: notably cheap and reasonably cheerful

Verdict

We’re holding off on delivering a final verdict on the Geely Starray until we get to drive it on UK roads in the coming weeks. But even so, there’s no denying the offer of a plug-in hybrid family SUV for less than a bog-standard model is enticing value for money. The sleek, upmarket design will attract potential buyers, but the Starray lacks the interior quality to match, and the tech on board feels the same as pretty much every other Chinese car we’ve tested recently.

Brits clearly can’t get enough of mid-size family SUVs. Last year, the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS and Volkswagen Tiguan were, once again, among the top-10 best-selling cars in the UK. They also feature in the long list rivals for the new Geely Starray, which will go on sale very soon, offering plug-in hybrid power for less than £30,000.

The name Geely will be familiar to many, either due to its links with Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, or because of the brand’s recent entry to the UK market with the EX5 electric SUV. It’s the first of several models the firm is bringing here to fill up the 100 dealers Geely wants to establish across the country by the end of 2026.