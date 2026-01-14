Chery Tiggo 8 review

The usability of the infotainment is - quite literally - a little hit and miss. When you’re on the move, it’s difficult to operate frequently used functions such as the climate control, which is annoyingly located on a thin tab at the bottom. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but they could have been better integrated; switching between the air-conditioning controls, for instance, requires several prods of the screen.

The driver’s display also has an impressive resolution, but we fear some drivers will find the fonts way too small and difficult to read at a glance, especially with the bright white background. The head-up display on Summit trim only projects basic information including the speed.

Unlike some other Chinese brands, which use in-house sound systems, Chery went to Sony for the stereo in the Tiggo 8. It shows too, because while you have to get the Summit trim to listen to it - the 12-speaker set up is very rich indeed.

Boot space & practicality Practicality is a standout area for the Tiggo 8 - not many offer plug-in hybrid tech for seven

Pros Spacious interior

Usable third-row seats

Flat boot floor Cons Boot space is tiny with all three rows up

Only a 60:40 split in the middle row

Limited features in boot

If you compare the Tiggo 8 with its Omoda and Jaecoo sister cars, which offer the same technology in more expensive models, it’s difficult to see why you wouldn’t choose the Chery. The same is true when it comes to practicality, because the Tiggo 8 is the most spacious car in its class – although the plug-in hybrid at least has no real rivals at its price-point.

Dimensions and size

The Chery Tiggo 8 sits in an odd place in the market. It costs much the same as a Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage, but it’s much larger – and closer to the size of the Tiggo 9 than the Tiggo 7. As a result, it’s real competition for seven-seat SUVs including the Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Volkswagen Tayron. Thanks to its SUV body, there’s plenty of interior space and it’s versatile too.

Dimensions comparison Model Chery Tiggo 8 Skoda Kodiaq Peugeot 5008 Length 4,725mm 4,758mm 4,791mm Width 1,860mm 1,864mm 1,895mm Height 1,705mm 1,659mm 1,694mm Wheelbase 2,710mm 2,791mm 2,901mm Boot space 117/494/1,930 litres 340/845/2,035 litres 259/1,815 litres

Seats & passenger space

The front of the Chery Tiggo 8 is noticeably spacious and comes with a typically SUV-like high driving position. You sit rather upright, however, because the seat doesn't drop very low. There’s plenty of space in the middle row, too, but in the back things are a bit more cramped. However, a pair of six-foot adults will be able to make use of the rearmost seats on short journeys. Showing the Tiggo 8 wasn’t primarily designed for right-hand-drive markets is the fact that it’s easier to jump into the third row on the driver’s side – thanks to the 60:40 split. School-run regulars will know the other side is the preferred option.