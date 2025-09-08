New Chery Tiggo 7 review: low price makes flaws more easily overlooked

Verdict

The Chery Tiggo 7 is a very strong introduction to the UK market. Established rivals are better to drive and we hope build quality will improve in time, but the Tiggo 7 has a lot to offer with extremely competitive pricing, stacks of equipment and enough practicality for most family SUV buyers.

It’s hard to keep track of all the new Chinese brands entering the UK market right now, but as our deep dive into Chery at its launch event at the O2 arena suggested, this is one to be reckoned with. Our experience of the company begins with the Tiggo 7, which enters the market as a rival to the likes of the big-selling Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

Plus there are plenty more alternatives to the Tiggo 7 from within the wider ‘Chery Automobile’ group, which also contains the Omoda and Jaecoo brands. The three are looking to consolidate on very strong recent sales figures, with the Jaecoo 7 becoming the sixth best-selling car in the UK this August and the group growing its market share to 2.96 per cent - up from 2.1 per cent as recently as June.

On the face of it, there’s no reason why the Tiggo 7 shouldn’t achieve similar success or even eclipse the Jaecoo 7 because the two share the same platform, technology and engines. Even more crucially, the Chery brand is focusing on affordability and the Tiggo 7 costs from just £24,995.