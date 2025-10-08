New Jaecoo 5 2025 review: latest Chinese SUV majors in space and value

Verdict

The Jaecoo 5 should, and likely will, find love from the kind of buyer that appreciates the equipment and space it offers for the money. Both are top-notch, while the interior quality and tech are at a higher level than you’d expect at this price point. But the driving experience, especially the petrol engine, really lets things down in terms of performance, refinement and efficiency, which is where the top European competition such as the Skoda Kamiq and the Nissan Juke, offer better options. But there’s no arguing with the 5’s value and practicality.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yes, it’s another of the many incoming Chinese brands offering a confusing array of new names and numbers, but Jaecoo is one that’s worth paying attention to.

Along with sister firm Omoda, and forthcoming third arm, Chery, Jaecoo is making serious inroads into the UK, with the Jaecoo 7 SUV – its launch model – having even hit the top 10 in the new-car sales league in August.

Now the company’s range is expanding with the Jaecoo 5, which is basically a more SUV-shaped version of the Omoda 5 crossover, which is already on sale.

Coming either in full-electric E5 form or with the 1.6-litre 143bhp petrol driven here, the 5 sits neatly between rivals in terms of size: bigger than a Nissan Juke or Skoda Kamiq, but not as big as their respective Nissan Qashqai or Skoda Karoq brothers.