Geely EX5 review

Our opinion on the Geely EX5

With a lot of pressure on its shoulders, the Geely EX5 makes a good account for itself. The standard equipment list is vast, pricing is exceptionally keen, and the Geely is very much on the larger end of its class - resulting in acres of interior space.

It’s not without fault, though. Far too many functions go through the slightly fiddly touchscreen, there’s just one battery and electric motor combination, and its range is nothing special. While Geely has leant on its connections for chassis development, the EX5 isn’t particularly fun to drive either. But perhaps more importantly, it is impressively comfortable.

About the Geely EX5

Geely is yet another Chinese brand looking to make an impact in the UK, but it’s definitely one to be reckoned with. To some extent it’s already done so by having Lotus, Volvo and Polestar within its wider ‘Geely Auto Group’, accumulating a 4.2 per cent share of the UK market.

The first car to bear the Geely name here is the EX5, which joins the all-important, all-electric C-segment SUV market. Keeping things simple, there’s just one battery option and three trim levels – SE, Pro and Max. We’re told a plug-in hybrid variant (or at least a similarly sized Geely SUV) will join the line-up in early 2026 to broaden the brand’s appeal, and it will be followed by a B-segment hatchback and then a D-segment SUV flagship by the end of next year.