Verdict

Impressive efficiency and range combined with a spacious interior makes the Leapmotor B10 a solid shout in the family EV sector. A huge kit list elevates its position even further, and that’s before you get to the bargain price tag. There’s a lot to like about this latest Leapmotor and we’d say it’s the most convincing offering yet – though nannying safety tech and a mediocre drive let it down slightly.

It’s been 12 months since we first drove the Leapmotor T03 city car and C10 SUV, but now it's time for possibly the most important model the brand will launch in the UK: the B10.

Clearly aligned with the C10 more than the dinky T03, the B10 sits somewhere in between the hugely competitive B and C-segment SUV markets – rivalling the likes of the Ford Puma Gen-E, Kia EV3 and MGS5 EV. It also has to compete with the Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Peugeot E-2008 built by parent firm Stellantis, which has a majority ownership of Leapmotor International, the company tasked with bringing Leapmotor to Europe.

Leapmotor is keeping things very simple with the B10 here in the UK. While other markets get a choice of two trim levels and two battery sizes, we’re only getting the larger battery and higher-spec variant. Managing Director of Leapmotor International UK, Damien Dally, told Auto Express “the range of around 200 miles” in the smaller battery B10 “wasn’t good enough” for UK customers, which was refreshingly honest.