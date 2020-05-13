Or are you looking to sell your car?

Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...

After a number of misses for the American brand in the small SUV class, the Ford Puma has struck gold. It has succeeded because it gives people an attractive blend of practicality and affordability, without compromising on the fun-to-drive dynamics of the Fiesta upon which it was based, all while offering strong equipment levels. And it seems buyers agree, since the Puma is one of the UK’s best-selling cars. Sure, there are rivals that offer a more upmarket-feeling interior (an issue that might be fixed when the Puma is updated later in 2024), and some offer greater boot space, but virtually none can outshine this little Ford from behind the wheel, and it’s a massive improvement over the lacklustre EcoSport it replaced. About the Ford Puma Some of you may remember that back in 1997, Ford launched a fun, small, front-wheel-drive coupe called the Ford Puma. It was based on what was then the fourth-generation Fiesta, and added some badly needed desirability to the brand’s UK line-up. It was only a hit for a short while (lasting until 2002), because buyers were quickly shifting away from impractical coupe body styles. Now, the Puma name is back, and it’s an extremely similar story save for one very important detail; the new Ford Puma is not a small coupe, but a small five-door SUV. It’s based on the seventh-generation Fiesta supermini (that has now sadly ceased production), sharing its chassis and its engines. There are no plans to axe the Puma, however, and an electric version is even in the pipeline to help it compete in a very crowded sector of the market. Chief rivals for the Ford Puma include the Renault Captur, the Peugeot 2008, Skoda Kamiq and SEAT Arona, while the handsome Mazda CX-30 and spacious Volkswagen T-Cross offer further possibilities for customers considering a small family SUV. Left-field alternatives include cars like the design-led Nissan Juke, chunky Jeep Avenger and Jeep Renegade, plus the retro-looking Fiat 500 X.