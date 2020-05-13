Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Ford Puma review: an entertaining small SUV

The Ford Puma is a stylish, practical compact SUV that’s good to drive, but rivals have a higher-quality cabin (for now)

by: Ellis Hyde, Paul Adam
20 Feb 2024
Ford Puma - front tracking22
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£25,620 to £33,050
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Fun, car-like driving characteristics
  • Strong three-cylinder engines
  • Versatile, with clever storage features
  • Slightly cramped cabin compared with rivals
  • Interior quality (for now)
  • No electric option (also, for now)
Find your Ford Puma
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
84% get more money
Advertisement

After a number of misses for the American brand in the small SUV class, the Ford Puma has struck gold. It has succeeded because it gives people an attractive blend of practicality and affordability, without compromising on the fun-to-drive dynamics of the Fiesta upon which it was based, all while offering strong equipment levels. And it seems buyers agree, since the Puma is one of the UK’s best-selling cars.

Sure, there are rivals that offer a more upmarket-feeling interior (an issue that might be fixed when the Puma is updated later in 2024), and some offer greater boot space, but virtually none can outshine this little Ford from behind the wheel, and it’s a massive improvement over the lacklustre EcoSport it replaced.

About the Ford Puma

Some of you may remember that back in 1997, Ford launched a fun, small, front-wheel-drive coupe called the Ford Puma. It was based on what was then the fourth-generation Fiesta, and added some badly needed desirability to the brand’s UK line-up. It was only a hit for a short while (lasting until 2002), because buyers were quickly shifting away from impractical coupe body styles.

Now, the Puma name is back, and it’s an extremely similar story save for one very important detail; the new Ford Puma is not a small coupe, but a small five-door SUV. It’s based on the seventh-generation Fiesta supermini (that has now sadly ceased production), sharing its chassis and its engines. There are no plans to axe the Puma, however, and an electric version is even in the pipeline to help it compete in a very crowded sector of the market.

Chief rivals for the Ford Puma include the Renault Captur, the Peugeot 2008Skoda Kamiq and SEAT Arona, while the handsome Mazda CX-30 and spacious Volkswagen T-Cross offer further possibilities for customers considering a small family SUV. Left-field alternatives include cars like the design-led Nissan Juke, chunky Jeep Avenger and Jeep Renegade, plus the retro-looking Fiat 500 X

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

The Puma trim structure is fairly straightforward with four core versions: Titanium, ST-Line, ST-Line X and luxury ST-Line Vignale. There's also a Vivid Ruby Edition model offered at the time of writing, while the Puma ST performance model sits at the top of the range. Puma ST buyers can also upgrade to the ST Performance Pack, which includes a limited slip differential and a launch control function.

​The Titanium trim is very well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights and daytime running lights, body-coloured exterior trim, power-folding heated mirrors, rear parking sensors and selectable drive modes.

Ford Puma - rear tracking22

ST-Line models include a muscular body-kit, sports suspension, a leather sports steering wheel and alloy pedals, while ST-Line X cars come with stylish 18-inch wheels, privacy glass, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. The Vignale version ups the luxury count with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, front parking sensors and keyless entry, while the ST car features 19-inch alloy wheels, a body styling kit, Ford Performance seats and more power.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Sell your car with Motorway. 84% of customers get more money. Get a free, instant valuation now.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

The Puma is front-wheel-drive only, and buyers are offered three petrol engine options. The EcoBoost 125 employs a 123bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit; using 48-volt mild-hybrid technology it brings a slight increase in torque over the previous non-hybrid model, with marginal reductions in CO2 emissions and gains in fuel economy, too. A second option is another version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol with the same mild-hybrid system, but power is pushed up to 153bhp.

For the performance enthusiast, the Puma ST is arguably the best-handling small SUV on sale, powered by 197bhp 1.5-litre engine, while a new 168bhp 1.0-litre version is also available with an automatic 'box. 

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the Puma range, with an optional seven-speed automatic transmission. If you want the 153bhp version with an auto 'box, you'll have to specify the top-spec ST-Line Vignale or Vivid Ruby Edition, while the racy ST now includes a new 168bhp auto variant.

Ford Puma ST-Line: long-term test

Ford Puma long termer - final report header28

Senior photographer, Pete Gibson, put almost 30,000 miles on a 1.0 mHEV 155 ST-Line back in 2021. Pete really enjoyed his time behind the wheel, often finding the Puma to be more impressive on the road than some of the high-end performance cars he was snapping at various shoots.

He found having a washable box under the boot floor a big help when dealing with his children’s muddy shoes, while there was enough space to store all his camera gear. However, a larger fuel tank would’ve been welcome, and the interior quality could have been better, with a broken parcel shelf occurring on his first outing with the car.

For an alternative guide to the Ford Puma, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Frequently Asked Questions
While it may not be as spacious as a Renault Captur, the Ford Puma impresses with its versatile ‘MegaBox’ boot storage solution, punchy engines and fun-to-drive handling.
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £20,415

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £20,415

Fastest

  • Name
    1.5 EcoBoost ST 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £31,435
See More Stats
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

More on Puma

Show me:
Best small cars to buy 2024
Best small cars - February 2024 header
Best cars & vans
16 Feb 2024

Best small cars to buy 2024

Small cars come in all kinds of shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best new small cars on sale
New Ford Puma Gen-E: prices, specs and exclusive image of Ford’s electric SUV
Ford Puma EV - exclusive image
News
9 Feb 2024

New Ford Puma Gen-E: prices, specs and exclusive image of Ford’s electric SUV

The electric version of the best-selling car in Britain will be revealed later this year
New facelifted Ford Puma gets big screens for a small price increase
Ford Puma facelift - front
News
8 Feb 2024

New facelifted Ford Puma gets big screens for a small price increase

Ford's updated small SUV is already on sale, with prices starting from £25,790 for the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur rival
Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Best selling cars 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans
6 Feb 2024

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Best-selling cars of 2023
Best-selling cars 2023 - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2024

Best-selling cars of 2023

These were the country’s official favourite cars in 2023
Ford Puma and Volkswagen on top as UK car sales jumped in 2023
Ford Puma SUV - tracking
News
5 Jan 2024

Ford Puma and Volkswagen on top as UK car sales jumped in 2023

The Ford Puma was the UK’s best selling car in 2023 with Volkswagen the biggest selling car brand as the market bounced back... 
Future classics 2024: car investments that could make you money
Best future classics - header image
Best cars & vans
3 Jan 2024

Future classics 2024: car investments that could make you money

Identifying future classic cars is a tricky but potentially lucrative business, here are our future classic recommendations
Top 10 best small SUVs and crossover cars to buy 2024
Best small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2024

Top 10 best small SUVs and crossover cars to buy 2024

There's a huge range of crossovers and small SUVs on the market today. These are our top ten picks
Ford Puma vs Vauxhall Mokka: two best-selling crossovers clash
Ford Puma and Vauxhall Mokka - front tracking
Car group tests
27 Dec 2023

Ford Puma vs Vauxhall Mokka: two best-selling crossovers clash

Puma is topping the sales charts, but is it better than the Mokka?
Used Ford Puma (2020-date) review: an impressive SUV that’s great to drive
Used Ford Puma - front
Used car tests
4 Nov 2023

Used Ford Puma (2020-date) review: an impressive SUV that’s great to drive

A full used buyer’s guide on the Ford Puma crossover that has been on sale since 2020
Deal of the Day: Top deals on top-selling Ford Puma
Ford Puma - front tracking
News
24 Oct 2023

Deal of the Day: Top deals on top-selling Ford Puma

Lease deals from £230 per month, big discounts and zero per cent finance on UK’s top seller
New 2024 Ford Puma facelift spied testing once again
Ford Puma spyshot 1
News
11 Sep 2023

New 2024 Ford Puma facelift spied testing once again

Ford’s most popular model is due for a facelift early next year
Ford Puma ST review
Ford Puma ST - front tracking
In-depth reviews
16 Aug 2023

Ford Puma ST review

The Ford Puma ST provides the most fun it’s possible to have in a crossover
New Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 review
Ford Puma ST Powershift - front tracking
Road tests
4 Aug 2023

New Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 review

The mild-hybrid Ford Puma ST Powershift is cheaper to run but less fun
Ford Puma ST line-up expands with 1.0 mild-hybrid Powershift auto option
Ford Puma ST Powershift - front
News
8 Mar 2023

Ford Puma ST line-up expands with 1.0 mild-hybrid Powershift auto option

A new 1.0-litre powertrain and auto gearbox has been launched for the Puma ST, which has the same great chassis set-up
Best-selling cars of 2022
Best-selling cars 2022 - header image
Best cars & vans
5 Feb 2023

Best-selling cars of 2022

These were the UK's best-selling cars in 2022
Best new cars for under £300 per month
Best cars for £300 a month - header image
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £300 per month

Electric cars, hatchbacks, SUVs and more: these are the best new cars for under £300 per month
New Ford Puma ST-Line X Gold Edition 2022 review
Ford Puma ST-Line X Gold Edition
Road tests
17 Nov 2022

New Ford Puma ST-Line X Gold Edition 2022 review

The new Ford Puma ST-Line X Gold Edition guarantees exclusivity, but is it worth the extra cash?
Best new car deals 2022 - SUVs
Best new car deals - header image
Best cars & vans
7 Jul 2022

Best new car deals 2022 - SUVs

The best SUV deals on the market in the UK
Hyundai Kona N vs Ford Puma ST: 2022 twin test review
Hyundai Kona N vs Ford Puma ST - header
Car group tests
2 Apr 2022

Hyundai Kona N vs Ford Puma ST: 2022 twin test review

The new Hyundai Kona N and Ford Puma ST go head-to-head in a hot SUV showdown
Ford Puma ST-Line: long-term test
Ford Puma long termer - final report header
Long-term tests
20 Aug 2021

Ford Puma ST-Line: long-term test

Final report: the fun-to-drive and practical Ford Puma has been a success
Fan-designed Ford Puma ST Gold Edition revealed
Fan-designed Ford Puma ST Gold Edition
News
18 Jun 2021

Fan-designed Ford Puma ST Gold Edition revealed

Ford unveils a special edition Puma ST, with a black and gold colour scheme chosen by Ford fans over social media
Icon Review: Ford Puma Mk1 (1997 - 2002)
Ford Puma icon review - front
Road tests
6 May 2021

Icon Review: Ford Puma Mk1 (1997 - 2002)

We look back on the fun, affordable and hugely popular first-generation Ford Puma
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content