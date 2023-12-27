Ford Puma vs Vauxhall Mokka: two best-selling crossovers clash

Here we have a face-off of two of the most popular cars in the UK today. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that in 2023 so far, Ford has registered 46,434 Pumas, placing it at the top of the rankings. The Vauxhall Mokka, at 28,290 units, sits in ninth and is the third most common compact SUV, behind the Puma and Nissan Juke. So is that order in the rankings a reflection on their ability?

In certain areas, yes. First and foremost, there’s the way the Puma drives; the chassis has hot-hatch-like reflexes that are backed up by an adjustable balance, plus well weighted and precise steering. Nothing else in this segment will put a smile on your face like the Ford.

The base engine in the range is the 123bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost, which delivers a 0-62mph time of 9.8 seconds. While this car’s punchy torque output and sweet six-speed gearbox offer keen drivers plenty to enjoy, the pick of the range is the hot ST. It features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that pumps out 197bhp – enough for a 6.7-second 0-62mph sprint time – and an even more focused suspension set-up to match. A 168bhp mild-hybrid unit paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox is a recent addition to the ST family.

There’s clever design inside, too, with the boot a good example. At 456 litres, it’s one of the largest in its class, and is helped by the ‘Megabox’ storage area located below a false floor. The plastic container holds 68 litres and has a drain plug at the bottom so you can wash it out, making it ideal for holding wet or muddy clothes. The load lip is minimal, too, so it’s easy to lift heavy items in and out.