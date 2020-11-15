Ford Puma ST review

Is the Ford Puma ST a good car?

Unfortunately, the facelifted Ford Puma ST is a pale imitation of its former self. The only engine and gearbox option that’s now available isn’t sporty enough to do the ST badge justice – we much prefer the discontinued manual version, because it’s quicker and more engaging to drive. The chassis and steering are as sharp and alert as ever, but they can only do so much to keep you entertained when the rest of the powertrain is such a letdown.

As a showcase for Ford’s performance badge, the Puma ST fails to live up to past glories, and a lower-spec ST-Line or ST-Line X model with the same engine in 123bhp or 153bhp auto guises is likely to be a better option. It will almost match the full ST look, but offer greater comfort on smaller wheels while still delivering an entertaining drive, and be cheaper to buy and run, too.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Five-door small SUV Powertrain 1.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid auto, front-wheel drive Safety Five stars Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty Three years/60,000 miles

How much does the Ford Puma ST cost?

The Ford Puma ST is the flagship of the Puma range, so there’s just one model offered and a single engine option. Prices jumped with the car’s facelift in 2024, and the 1.0 EcoBoost auto starts from around £33,500, which is around £1,800 more than the old 1.5 EcoBoost manual.