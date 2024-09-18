Ford Puma vs Renault Captur: the big small-SUV showdown

After a couple of years away from the limelight, 2023 saw a Ford return to the top of the UK new-car sales charts. It was always going to be a tough task to follow in the footsteps of the once-dominant Fiesta, but since the hatchback’s demise, its SUV-based relative, the Ford Puma, has managed to wrestle the crown back from the competition.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If 2024’s figures continue the way they are, the Puma is going to hold the title of Britain’s best-selling model two years running, too. Thanks to a mid-life facelift, there’s every chance that customers will keep flocking to their nearest Ford dealer in their thousands. But the standard of competition is sky high in this segment. Even if the Puma maintains its stranglehold on sales, some of the Ford’s less popular alternatives have the talent to compete with it as an all-round package.

Here, the new Puma is facing off against the Renault Captur. The latter is a multiple Auto Express award winner, with the latest version delivering a blend of talent and value that most rivals struggle to match. The Captur has also been refreshed for 2024, so which car has received the more significant changes, and which makes the better buy overall?

Ford Puma

Model: Ford Puma EcoBoost mHEV Titanium Price: £26,700 Powertrain: 1.0-litre 3cyl petrol MHEV, 123bhp 0-62mph: 9.8 seconds Efficiency (WLTP): 52.3mpg Official range: 483 miles Annual VED: £180

Ford turned up fairly late to the small SUV party, with the Puma being launched in 2019, the same year that Renault released the second-generation Captur that it’s competing against here.