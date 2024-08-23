New Ford Puma facelift 2024 review: best-selling SUV gets welcome upgrades

Verdict

The Ford Puma has been given new tools to take on the small SUV sector, and on this evidence it’ll surely prove as popular as ever. The fresh interior tech is impressive, and the driving experience continues to shine in a class of otherwise safe and sanitised SUVs. It’s pricier than most of its rivals now though, and the demise of the more powerful Puma ST is disappointing to see.

Ford’s decision to kill off the Fiesta last year was met with a fair amount of confusion, considering how popular the firm’s long-running supermini was. It makes a lot more sense once you factor in the Puma however, which has largely filled the void left by the dinky hatchback, thanks to its fun dynamics, practicality, affordability and generous equipment levels.

Our main gripe with the Puma when it relaunched in 2019 was the cabin. It lagged behind the competition when it came to quality, and the small infotainment screen was a touch laggy. But Ford has addressed the Puma’s shortcomings for its mid-life facelift, which we’re driving here for the first time.

Tech-savvy buyers will appreciate the Puma’s new dash layout, which comprises a larger 12-inch display and revised infotainment running Ford’s latest SYNC4 software. It’s a marked improvement on what went before, with faster loading times between menus (which we had no problem navigating) and a layout that’s easy to read on the move with strong resolution.