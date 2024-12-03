New Ford Puma Gen-E arrives to challenge the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger

We’ve known it’s coming for some time now, but finally, the covers are off the electric Ford Puma Gen-E. It’s quite clearly based on the existing petrol car, but subtle tweaks mark out the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger rival – not least the unique Electric Yellow paint you see here.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Under the metal sits Ford’s familiar global B-car platform, adapted to house a relatively modest 43kWh battery for a maximum range of 233 miles. The company does say that in an urban environment that range can be as much as 325 miles – presumably making use of the car’s regenerative braking system.

While not indistinguishable from the ICE car, the Gen-E takes an evolutionary approach to its styling. The grille has been replaced by a flush panel, with a Mustang Mach-E-inspired black moustache giving the front end some definition. There’s a more conventional lower-bumper treatment, with thin strakes and holes for cooling, plus a couple of vents to channel air out past the front wheels.

Speaking of the wheels, Ford has designed a selection of aero rims to maximise the Puma’s real-world range. Base cars feature a 17-inch example, while 19s are available as an optional extra on top-spec cars; expect the biggest of these to lead to a 10 to 15-mile drop in usable range.