New Ford Puma Gen-E arrives to challenge the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger
Despite being based on the petrol car, electric Ford Puma gets bespoke features and a massive boot
We’ve known it’s coming for some time now, but finally, the covers are off the electric Ford Puma Gen-E. It’s quite clearly based on the existing petrol car, but subtle tweaks mark out the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger rival – not least the unique Electric Yellow paint you see here.
Under the metal sits Ford’s familiar global B-car platform, adapted to house a relatively modest 43kWh battery for a maximum range of 233 miles. The company does say that in an urban environment that range can be as much as 325 miles – presumably making use of the car’s regenerative braking system.
While not indistinguishable from the ICE car, the Gen-E takes an evolutionary approach to its styling. The grille has been replaced by a flush panel, with a Mustang Mach-E-inspired black moustache giving the front end some definition. There’s a more conventional lower-bumper treatment, with thin strakes and holes for cooling, plus a couple of vents to channel air out past the front wheels.
Speaking of the wheels, Ford has designed a selection of aero rims to maximise the Puma’s real-world range. Base cars feature a 17-inch example, while 19s are available as an optional extra on top-spec cars; expect the biggest of these to lead to a 10 to 15-mile drop in usable range.
Elsewhere, changes are limited to a slightly longer and lower tailgate spoiler – again designed to better direct air around the car – plus an updated rear bumper due to the lack of exhaust pipes. There’s a bit more body-coloured cladding and some new white badging on the bootlid, but the Gen-E moniker isn’t referenced anywhere, either inside or out.
Design manager Jordan Demkiw told us his team’s main aim was to ensure “it clearly signified it was a BEV, without losing the Puma character.
“It’s not a full overhaul,” he said. “It’s limited to a few areas of the car, but it was a very important programme to get right. [Puma] is a really successful car.”
Moving into the cabin, the first thing existing owners will notice is the redesigned centre console. Removing the petrol car’s manual handbrake and bulky gearlever has freed up space, allowing Ford’s designers to offer a raised centre section with cup-holders and a large wireless charging tray. The infotainment system is carried over almost unchanged, with the 12-inch screen featuring the brand’s SYNC 4 software, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This display is complemented by a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster.
Moving into the rear, and having had a seat inside during our product walkaround, the bench feels just about big enough for three at a push. Ford has done a good job of improving the interior packaging by limiting the intrusion from a central transmission tunnel – as such, the floor is almost completely flat, although the bulky battery means those in the rear will find their feet sit quite high, likely limiting under-thigh support on longer journeys.
But the real practicality win comes behind the rear seats, where Ford has managed to free up even more space than you’ll find in the petrol car. All-in, the Gen-E boasts a Peugeot E-2008-beating 523 litres of space – including the enormous 145-litre GigaBox hidden under the floor. In addition, all cars get a 43-litre frunk hidden beneath the bonnet, which is big enough for a toolkit or charging cable.
Two specifications will be offered at launch, with the maker favouring a Mach-E-inspired Select and Premium line-up, rather than the familiar Titanium and ST-Line trims offered on the petrol Puma. Prices for the Gen-E will start from £29,995, which is £3,645 more than a basic petrol car fitted with Ford’s 123bhp 1.0 EcoBoost engine. However, select the automatic gearbox with the petrol model and that premium narrows to less than £2k.
Select cars get the aforementioned 17-inch aero wheels, LED lights, all-round parking sensors and a rear-view camera, while inside there are those two screens with connected navigation, ambient lighting and wireless phone connectivity with wireless charging.
There’s a long list of advanced driver-assistance systems too, including a lane-keeping aid, wrong-way alert, and cross-traffic alert with active braking. Cruise control with a speed limiter is also standard.
Puma Gen-E Premium costs £2,000 more and brings 18-inch wheels, power-folding door mirrors and an automatic tailgate, as well as matrix-LED headlights and puddle lamps with the Puma logo. Inside, you’ll find a B&O premium sound system, plus Sensico vegan-leather trim. Options include an opening panoramic roof and a detachable towbar, as well as packs such as the Winter Pack, which bundle things like heated seats, a heated steering wheel and Ford’s Quickclear windscreen together for an extra fee.
Six paint finishes will be offered, including the unique Electric Yellow launch colour. Other options include Agate Black, Frozen White, Solar Silver, Desert Island Blue and Fantastic Red.
Alongside that 43kWh battery sits a single 166bhp/290Nm electric motor powering the front wheels. Thanks to the fact the Puma Gen-E weighs 1,563kg, this allows the Puma Gen-E to sprint from 0 to 62mph in 8.0 seconds. Top speed, while not all that relevant in this part of the market, is pegged at 99mph.
Charging isn’t anything to write home about, but should be competitive with its rivals; the 100kW peak apparently allows for a 10-80 per cent top-up in 23 minutes. Ford doesn’t quote a maximum AC charge speed, but even on a 7kW home wallbox, a full refill should be possible in less than seven hours.
The new Puma Gen-E is available to order now, with first cars due in showrooms from late March. There is no word yet on sportier-looking ST-Line variants or faster, red-blooded GT or ST cars, although the feasibility of any extra models will be limited by the car’s relatively short shelf life; the current Puma, including the Gen-E, is likely to be replaced within the next three to four years.
