Hyundai Bayon review

Our opinion on the Hyundai Bayon

The Hyundai Bayon offers a no-nonsense, practical, and well equipped package, although it doesn’t stand out when it comes to the driving experience or its interior. It gets enough of the small things right, and we reckon it’s on target for the kind of buyers it’s aimed at, but despite its affordable pricing, we think there are better rivals out there.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Small SUV Powertrain 1.0 litre, 3cyl petrol, front-wheel drive Safety 4 stars (Euro NCAP, 2021) Warranty 5 years/100,000 miles

About the Hyundai Bayon

To help the Bayon stand out against the brand’s other models, Hyundai has given its smallest SUV an unusual exterior design. You’d be forgiven for thinking those looks would be hiding some trick hardware, but in actual fact, the Bayon’s underpinnings are rather ordinary - it’s based on the same set of parts as the Hyundai i20 supermini.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The slim lights, split grille and angular bodywork at the front give it a unique face, while the rear end features a zig-zag look with inward-pointing tail-lights and only a small section of painted bodywork on the boot door. It does help to give the Bayon a unique look, although the latest and considerably larger Hyundai Kona sports its own distinctive styling, which is more in line with the manufacturer’s biggest SUV, the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 9.

While the Kona has a range of petrol, hybrid and even electric versions, the Bayon is offered with just one engine, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol producing 99bhp and 172Nm of torque. There used to be a more potent 118bhp version, but that disappeared from the order books during the Bayon’s facelift, as did its 48V mild-hybrid assistance that improved efficiency and gave a small boost while accelerating. The Bayon is still available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, though.