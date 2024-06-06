Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 2024 Hyundai Bayon on sale now and it’s £3k cheaper than a Nissan Juke

Hyundai’s small SUV gets sharper styling and a tech boost as part of a mid-life refresh

by: Ellis Hyde
6 Jun 2024
New Hyundai Bayon - front

The updated version of the Hyundai Bayon is now available to order in the UK. With prices starting from £22,480, it undercuts key rivals in the small SUV segment like the Peugeot 2008, Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan Juke – the latter by nearly £3,000.

The Hyundai Bayon has been given a sharper look as part of its mid-life refresh, including a light bar across the front end and a more rugged-looking bumper. The rear bumper has also been tweaked and there are new alloy wheel designs. Inside, dual 10.25-inch displays now come as standard, along with more safety kit. 

There are three trim levels offered for the Bayon: Advance, Premium and Ultimate. Entry-level models come with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and front light bar, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting and a rear-view camera. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The mid-range Premium trim starts from £23,880 and adds larger 17-inch rims, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, automatic windscreen wipers with rain sensor, front parking sensors and a USB-C charging port in the rear. Premium trim is also available with a black exterior styling for £500 that consists of a two-tone black roof and black door mirrors. 

Sitting at the top of the range is Ultimate trim, which starts from £25,280. Top-spec models get luxuries like a premium Bose sound system, an openable glass sunroof, wireless charging pad, blind spot collision warning and keyless start. 

Every model comes with lane follow and lane keep assist feature as standard, along with cruise control, intelligent speed limit and forward collision avoidance with car, pedestrian and cyclist detection. 

An optional Driver Assistance Pack is available with Premium and Ultimate trim for £800 and adds a smart cruise control with stop and go functionality, blind spot collision avoidance and an upgraded forward collision avoidance system.

Like the Hyundai i20 supermini, which uses the same K3 platform, the Bayon is available exclusively with a 99bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine that can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

