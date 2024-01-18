Hyundai Bayon gets a midlife makeover for 2024

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Bayon. In the hope of helping the small SUV stand out in the tough crossover segment, the Korean firm has updated the car’s looks with what it says is a “sharp and distinctive design”.

Launched in 2021, the Hyundai Bayon was Hyundai’s answer to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross, Ford Puma and SEAT Arona. UK specification and pricing is yet to be confirmed for the new model, but we expect the new Bayon to go on sale in the coming months.

From the outside we can see Hyundai has given the updated Bayon a new headlight signature which now runs the full width of the front - in line with the design direction of the new Hyundai Kona which sits above the Bayon in Hyundai’s SUV range. The front bumper has been tweaked for a “more rugged appearance” and the grille’s shape has changed too.

To the side buyers can choose from a new set of 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels and at the rear there’s a restyled bumper. Four new colours have been added - Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Vibrant Blue Pearl - and a two-tone roof is an optional extra.