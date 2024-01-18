Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Hyundai Bayon gets a midlife makeover for 2024

New exterior design and a technology boost up the game of Hyundai’s smallest SUV

by: Alastair Crooks
18 Jan 2024
2024 Hyundai Bayon - front static9

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Bayon. In the hope of helping the small SUV stand out in the tough crossover segment, the Korean firm has updated the car’s looks with what it says is a “sharp and distinctive design”. 

Launched in 2021, the Hyundai Bayon was Hyundai’s answer to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross, Ford Puma and SEAT Arona. UK specification and pricing is yet to be confirmed for the new model, but we expect the new Bayon to go on sale in the coming months. 

From the outside we can see Hyundai has given the updated Bayon a new headlight signature which now runs the full width of the front - in line with the design direction of the new Hyundai Kona which sits above the Bayon in Hyundai’s SUV range. The front bumper has been tweaked for a “more rugged appearance” and the grille’s shape has changed too. 

2024 Hyundai Bayon - dashboard9

To the side buyers can choose from a new set of 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels and at the rear there’s a restyled bumper. Four new colours have been added - Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Vibrant Blue Pearl - and a two-tone roof is an optional extra. 

Hyundai has given the cabin a wider range of equipment with the infotainment gaining over-the-air map updates and LED interior lights with optional multi-colour ambient lighting. There’s also two USB-C ports (one up front and one for rear passengers) and a front USB-A port for connecting a smartphone to enable Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on the now standard-fit 10.25-inch central screen. In addition to that screen there’s a 10.25-inch driver’s display sitting alongside. 

The layout of the dash remains broadly the same with a selection of physical switches for the climate controls and a selection of touch-sensitive shortcuts beneath the central screen. 

As standard the Bayon’s safety systems include lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance and smart cruise control that can use the car’s sat-nav to adjust speed when joining a motorway. 

Hyundai hasn’t said what powertrain the new Bayon will get, but given that it sits on the same K3 platform as the i20 supermini we expect it to be unchanged from the current model. That means a 1.0-litre petrol unit coupled with 48V mild-hybrid assistance putting out 99bhp or 118bhp. 

Pricing for the outgoing Bayon currently kicks off from £21,570, which will probably rise to over £22,000 with this update when it arrives later in the year.

In the market for a crossover? These are the best small SUVs you can buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Hyundai Bayon review
Hyundai Bayon - front
In-depth reviews

Hyundai Bayon review

The Hyundai Bayon is a fine small SUV, with striking looks, impressive levels of refinement and useful on-board tech
14 Apr 2023

Most Popular

New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal
2024 MG3 - front end teaser
News

New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal

Latest Dacia Sandero rival is expected to feature hybrid power, but no electric version
17 Jan 2024
New Ford Kuga breaks cover with rugged looks and £32k price tag
Ford Kuga Active - front
News

New Ford Kuga breaks cover with rugged looks and £32k price tag

The Ford Kuga lineup gets a new rugged Active model for the first time, plus a hybrid-focused engine range
17 Jan 2024
New Volvo ES90 electric saloon to take on BMW i5 with 400+-mile range
Volvo ES90 - front (watermarked)
News

New Volvo ES90 electric saloon to take on BMW i5 with 400+-mile range

Volvo has begun development of a new all-electric executive saloon and our exclusive images preview how it could look
14 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content