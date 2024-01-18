Hyundai Bayon gets a midlife makeover for 2024
New exterior design and a technology boost up the game of Hyundai’s smallest SUV
Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Bayon. In the hope of helping the small SUV stand out in the tough crossover segment, the Korean firm has updated the car’s looks with what it says is a “sharp and distinctive design”.
Launched in 2021, the Hyundai Bayon was Hyundai’s answer to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross, Ford Puma and SEAT Arona. UK specification and pricing is yet to be confirmed for the new model, but we expect the new Bayon to go on sale in the coming months.
From the outside we can see Hyundai has given the updated Bayon a new headlight signature which now runs the full width of the front - in line with the design direction of the new Hyundai Kona which sits above the Bayon in Hyundai’s SUV range. The front bumper has been tweaked for a “more rugged appearance” and the grille’s shape has changed too.
To the side buyers can choose from a new set of 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels and at the rear there’s a restyled bumper. Four new colours have been added - Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Vibrant Blue Pearl - and a two-tone roof is an optional extra.
Hyundai has given the cabin a wider range of equipment with the infotainment gaining over-the-air map updates and LED interior lights with optional multi-colour ambient lighting. There’s also two USB-C ports (one up front and one for rear passengers) and a front USB-A port for connecting a smartphone to enable Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on the now standard-fit 10.25-inch central screen. In addition to that screen there’s a 10.25-inch driver’s display sitting alongside.
The layout of the dash remains broadly the same with a selection of physical switches for the climate controls and a selection of touch-sensitive shortcuts beneath the central screen.
As standard the Bayon’s safety systems include lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance and smart cruise control that can use the car’s sat-nav to adjust speed when joining a motorway.
Hyundai hasn’t said what powertrain the new Bayon will get, but given that it sits on the same K3 platform as the i20 supermini we expect it to be unchanged from the current model. That means a 1.0-litre petrol unit coupled with 48V mild-hybrid assistance putting out 99bhp or 118bhp.
Pricing for the outgoing Bayon currently kicks off from £21,570, which will probably rise to over £22,000 with this update when it arrives later in the year.
