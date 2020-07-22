New Hyundai i20 facelift 2023 review: subtle updates for an already stylish supermini

Verdict The Hyundai i20 was a compelling and undeniably stylish supermini and the new facelifted version changes little other than subtle revisions to the car’s looks. Unfortunately this also means that interior quality hasn’t risen to match the best in this class, while the firm ride only pays dividends on twistier roads. With the Ford Fiesta now six feet under, Hyundai has decided to seize the moment by giving its contender in the supermini battle royale a mid-life facelift. It’s not the only brand to do so, with key rivals like the Renault Clio, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 having also gone under the knife in recent times, so the i20 has some tough competition on its hands. While those other facelifted superminis each received rather dramatic styling updates – the Clio and Corsa in particular – identifying the visual changes made to the i20 makes for a tricky game of spot the difference. We won’t make you crack out the magnifying glass though; up front, there’s a new radiator grille and restyled bumper with large air intakes. The LED headlights from the previous N Line model are now standard-fit, while the traditional Hyundai badge has been moved from the grille to the base of the bonnet.

Hyundai’s infotainment system continues to impress us and is easily among the best in the business. Even though the i20 doesn’t use the very latest version from the new Kona SUV, it does provide intuitive menus and slick graphics, along with the usual Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity that is standard across the range. The ‘sounds of nature’ feature that allows the driver to play soundscapes of forests or busy city streets is still utterly pointless in our opinion. The kit list also includes Hyundai’s SmartSense suite that bundles forward collision alert, driver attention alert, high beam assist, lane keep and follow assist, plus intelligent speed limit warning, among others. Understandably, cabin space hasn’t changed, so there’s a decent amount of legroom on offer in the rear and headroom is generous, allowing the i20 to accommodate four adults without too much whinging. The 352-litre boot is also on par with the Volkswagen Polo’s and Skoda Fabia’s, and trumps the Vauxhall Corsa’s 309-litre luggage capacity. There’s been no changes under the bonnet, which means the i20 remains available exclusively with a turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine supplemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system. The 99bhp and 172Nm of torque the setup produces is perfectly adequate, and just enough to get the basic manual model from 0-62mph in an equally reasonable 10.4 seconds. However, models like ours equipped with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic need 11.4 seconds to reach 62mph. 15 The electric assistance is barely noticeable, with the main benefit being the healthy amount of torque it provides from a standstill, although it can also give the engine a hand under hard acceleration and allows for extended start-stop capabilities. All that means is a slight improvement in fuel economy and CO2 emissions compared to some pure-petrol superminis, however it doesn’t offer a substantial pure-electric driving range like the Clio Hybrid, as the i20’s 0.44kWh battery is frankly minute.

Nevertheless, we found the dual-clutch i20 is smooth to drive around town, with the automatic transmission providing seamless gear changes. Visibility is good all round too, but the ride is quite firm – firmer than we’d expect from a Hyundai – and as result the i20 jiggles about and never quite manages to settle down. It's not uncomfortable though, nor does it crash into potholes. The firm ride pays dividends when you swap the town centre for a winding B-road, as the i20 manages to stay composed when changing direction quickly. We wouldn’t say the i20 is the most rewarding small car to drive unfortunately, as despite the pleasing weight of the steering and its precise nature, it feels numb. Stomping on the accelerator also causes the gearbox to kick down hard, yet on more than one occasion it failed to pick the optimal gear, meaning we got plenty of noise before the car got its act together and we started to gain speed. Personally, we wouldn’t bother upgrading from the standard six-speed manual to the dual-clutch automatic. Stick with swapping gears yourself and save yourself £1,200 in the process. If you fancy a more effortless driving experience, the full-hybrid Renault Clio is a breeze around town and starts from £21,295, compared to £22,020 for the most basic Hyundai i20 DCT. Model: Hyundai i20 Ultimate DCT Price: £25,320 Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl turbo Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive Power/torque: 99bhp/172Nm 0-62mph: 11.4 seconds Top speed: 115mph Economy: 50.4mpg CO2: 127g/km On sale: Now L/W/H: 4,065/1,775/1,450mm