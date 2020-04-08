Or are you looking to sell your car?

Peugeot has a strong pedigree when it comes to small cars, and the 208 is the latest of the breed. Its sharp looks inside and out, carved out from the similarly sporty appearances of other contemporary Peugeots, help it stand out in the crowded supermini market. It also rides well, so there is some substance to go with that style. The latest 208 isn't perfect though – interior space is a little compromised in the rear, and it doesn’t have the biggest boot we’ve ever seen in a five-door supermini. It’s also more expensive than some of its key rivals, but the 208 does offer buyers a decent level of choice, with three trim levels and a spread of petrol and mild-hybrid engines, plus a couple of fully electric versions, too. About the Peugeot 208 Peugeot has some terrific small cars in its back catalogue, most notably the 205, a huge success across Europe in the 1980s and ‘90s. The company went off the boil a bit thereafter, and although it’s produced respectable numbers of subsequent cars, nothing has hit the spot in quite the same way. Part of the problem has been a lack of design flair, which Peugeot has done a lot to address in recent years.

Buyers still have a choice of three trim levels: entry-level Active, mid-range Allure, and range-topping GT. Every model includes LED head- and daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Peugeot's i-Cockpit dashboard setup. As for propulsion, the petrol range is built around the venerable 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder engine. The basic, non-turbocharged 74bhp version might be ideal for those doing urban driving, while the more potent 99bhp turbocharged version should be able to cope with the odd motorway. Two mild-hybrid versions in 99bhp and 134bhp flavours come exclusively with a six-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission. The most efficiency of these mild-hybrid models effectively makes having a diesel redundant, so it's hardly surprising that the unpopular 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel engine the 208 used to have has been discontinued. If you're looking into the Peugeot 208, there's a strong chance that the pure-electric version of the car has piqued your interest. The least powerful E-208 offers a range of up to 225 miles from a 50kWh (46.3kWh useable) battery. There's also a larger capacity, 51kWh (48.1kWh usable) battery and more powerful electric motor, in turn boosting the small electric car's official range to 248 miles.