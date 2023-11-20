Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Get the Peugeot 208’s sporty French style for £155 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Monday 20 November is the Peugeot 208, a newly-facelifted supermini with bags of premium appeal

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Nov 2023
Peugeot e-208 - front tracking
  • Efficient engine
  • Classy cabin
  • £155 per month with a £3,500 deposit

The Peugeot 208 has only just been facelifted but the offers are already rolling in with this PCP (personal contract purchase) finance deal straight from Peugeot allowing you to get behind the wheel for just £155 per month. 

This 37-month deal requires a deposit of £3,500 which is combined with Peugeot’s own deposit contribution of £2,500. The optional final payment to buy the car stands at £11,460. The total mileage limit is rather sensible 6,000 per year, raise this to 10,000 per year and you’ll have to fork out £23 extra per month. 

It’s the base-spec Peugeot 208 Active model we have here but the good news is you’re not skimping on kit or looks. Previously you’d have had to pay more to get eye-catching colours like the vibrant Agueda Yellow on this one, but it’s standard on the facelifted 208. Also included as standard on Active trim is a leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, automatic wipers, parking sensors and the facelifted car’s new exterior design with more prominent ‘claw’ lights at the front. 

This model comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 74bhp. With start/stop technology integrated it can return a decent official economy figure of 48.0mpg on the WLTP tests. 

Peugeot owners have been very pleased with their purchases in recent years, backed up by Peugeot’s impressive fourth place in our 2022 Driver Power brand survey. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

You can get the Peugeot 208 deal direct from Peugeot here or take a look at our most recent Deal of the Day

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

