Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV

Renault has a history of not playing things exactly by the book when it comes to its finance offers and this £44-per-month PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) package on the Arkana coupe SUV is no exception. The monthly payments might be ludicrously low but you do need to stump-up a deposit of nearly £9,500 to access them.

For buyers who do have access to that kind of deposit, this could be a highly cost-effective way into a new Renault and that’s why it’s our Deal of the Day. It’s 0% APR so you’re avoiding interest charges and Renault is even offering two years of free servicing if you order before November 20, which is Monday.

The deal maps out as follows. You pay the £9,448 deposit, then 25 monthly payments of £44, which might well be cheaper than your phone contract. After that there’s an optional final payment of £16,499 that you can either pay to own the car outright or walk away, potentially using any equity left in the deal as a deposit on another car. Because it’s 0% APR, the total of all that is the £26,995 list price of a Renault Arkana E-Tech hybrid in Evolution trim, you don’t pay a penny more.

Even with that king-sized deposit, it’s a good way of keeping your monthly outgoings down and possibly a viable way to get into a new car instead of the £10,000 used car you might have been considering.