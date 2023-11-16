Deal of the Day: Citroen e-C4 could be your new family EV for £181 per month

220-mile electric range

Smooth ride

£181 per month

Citroen’s e-C4 is a gem of an electric car, placing an emphasis on comfort while offering generous levels of standard equipment. Now you can get one on your drive for just £181 per month thanks to this finance deal we found over on leasing.com.

One of the most eye-catching offerings in its class, this e-C4 in Sense guise is available on a short-term 18-month lease agreement. The initial payment of £1,924 and limit of 5,000 miles per year help to keep the monthly figure low here. If you were to go to Citroen for their cheapest lease deal — with a much larger deposit — you’d be paying well over £300 per month.

If the extra mileage is crucial for you, then you can double it to 10,000 miles a year but this does increase the monthly payments to £198. Should you want to increase the leasing period to three years then the monthlies only rise to an agreeable £187. More good news is that the car is a stock order so there’s no need to wait around for it to be built.

As this is a PCH (Private Contract Hire) agreement there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract, so you’ll need to keep saving for your next car deposit in mind because there’s no opportunity to use any equity remaining in the e-C4 when it’s time to give it back.

It might be a small SUV but the Citroen has plenty of style. The coupe-SUV bodystyle, big 18-inch alloys and intricate headlight design help to give it an eye-catching look but it’s inside where the e-C4 really impresses.

This Sense model comes with a 10-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android auto compatibility, dual-zone climate control and keyless go. Citroen’s excellent ‘Advanced comfort’ suspension also means the e-C4 rides extremely well for its size.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

To get today’s Deal of the Day click here or take a look at yesterday’s deal…