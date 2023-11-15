Deal of the Day: stylish SEAT Ibiza supermini for £174 per month

Sporty style and handling

£174 a month on a 24-month lease

Frugal engine and low insurance

The SEAT Ibiza is an excellent choice in the supermini segment and we’ve found several tasty offerings for under £180 a month from leasing.com. There’s a range of trim levels and engines here, from SE to the eye-catching FR Sport.

Our favourite is the cheapest - a 1.0-litre TSI FR Sport from just £174 per month over a 24-month period with an initial payment of £1,566. The deal includes a limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you want to double that to 10,000 then the monthly premiums only rise to £182.

As this is a PCH (Private Contract Hire) or leasing agreement there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract. That means you’ll need to start saving for your next deposit because there’s no opportunity to use any equity remaining in the Ibiza to help finance a new car when it’s time to give it back. The advantage is the low monthly payments.

The best you’ll get on a PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) deal from SEAT at the moment is £219 per month for an Ibiza FR model after a £4,551 deposit on a three-year deal. If you’d like the option to own the car at the end of the deal, or to build up some equity for a future deposit, that’s not a bad option.

The fifth-generation Ibiza arrived on the scene in 2017 and utilised the platform from the Volkswagen Polo and Audi A1, but as ever, the Ibiza was given its own SEAT flavour. This FR Sport model comes with a 10-inch digital cockpit screen, a 9.2-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, bespoke FR Sport exterior styling and 18-inch alloy wheels.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Get the SEAT Ibiza deal here or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...