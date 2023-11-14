Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the day: Electrify your business with a Nissan Townstar EV van for £120 per month

Nissan’s all-electric small van can be yours for a lower monthly price than most diesel models

by: Shane Wilkinson
14 Nov 2023
Nissan Townstar - front tracking
  • Just £119.99 per month on a 24-month contract
  • 183 miles of battery range on the WLTP combined cycle
  • Plenty of creature comforts

Just like most small vans on today’s market, the Nissan Townstar EV shares much of its DNA with another model, the Renault Kangoo. Fortunately, the Kangoo is our 2023 Van of the Year, and the Townstar EV offers an equally attractive package. It only gets more tempting on the £120 per month leasing deal that we’ve picked as our Deal of the Day.

This particular offer is currently listed with Shropshire-based leasing broker Central Vehicle Leasing. You will need to pay an initial rental of £2,400 (inc. VAT) followed by £119.99 per month for 24 months. It is important to note, however, that this deal has a 5,000-mile annual limit, so it is best suited to shorter-distance drivers - such as local couriers. 

With up to 183 miles of claimed battery range, the Nissan Townstar EV should prove just as capable as any combustion-powered van when it comes to all but the very longest of journeys. The best part, though, is that you’ll save plenty on running costs as well as reducing your carbon footprint.

This Personal Contract Hire (PCH) lease deal is for a Townstar EV L1 in Tekna trim. This is one of the higher trim levels in the lineup, so there’s plenty of useful tech to help you cover the miles with ease. These features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic LED headlights, cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), and parking sensors.

If you like the look of the Nissan Townstar EV but need to increase the mileage allowance, you’ll need to pay £148.72 per month for 6,000 miles or £167.99 for 10,000 miles. However, Central Vehicle Leasing also offers the choice of a business lease plan

If you are a sole trader or own a limited business, you may also qualify for a business lease deal. Under this agreement a Townstar EV with an 8,000-mile allowance could be yours for a reasonable £123.99 per month.

As with all our deals of the day, our experts have spotted this great deal on a vehicle that we’re happy to recommend. Terms and conditions will always apply, deals are subject to availability and prices are subject to change.

Get the Nissan Townstar EV deal here or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

