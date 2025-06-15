Car Deal of the Day: Family favourite Ford Focus for a bargain £200 a month

Sharp handling, frugal too

Titanium trim has everything you need

Just £199.95 a month

The car that did so much to reinvent Ford's tired image in the nineties is on its way out soon. The Focus has been a firm family favourite since it launched in 1998, topping the sales charts for a handful of years. But times change and the fantastic Focus will disappear soon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While that’s sad, there's happier news if you still want one. Lease deals have slowly been getting cheaper and cheaper, with today's being the lowest we can remember.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the Focus for just £199.95 a month, making it one of the cheapest family hatchbacks out there.

There's a £2,747.70 initial payment to kick things off, and this is a three-year deal with a 5,000-mile-per-annum limit; although bumping this up to 8,000 only costs an extra £16.86 a month.

This deal bags you the entry-level Titanium trim, and while it isn't glamorous, it has all the essentials and will likely offer everything most buyers crave.

Features such as 16-inch alloys, a 13.2-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and Ford's famous heated windscreen all come as standard.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, and with 125bhp it gives punchy acceleration and good refinement. Better still, because it's a mild hybrid, Ford claims over 54mpg.

Despite it being long in the tooth, the Focus remains one of the best – if not the best – handling cars in the class. It has well weighted and accurate steering that gives real confidence, and the whole car feels reactive and enjoyable to drive. It's sure to put a smile on your face.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Focus leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Focus page.

Check out the Ford Focus deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…