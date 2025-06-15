Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Family favourite Ford Focus for a bargain £200 a month

It won’t be here for much longer, so bag one while you can – the Ford Focus is our Deal of the Day for 9 July.

By:George Armitage
9 Jul 2025
2022 Ford Focus - front action
  • Sharp handling, frugal too
  • Titanium trim has everything you need
  • Just £199.95 a month

The car that did so much to reinvent Ford's tired image in the nineties is on its way out soon. The Focus has been a firm family favourite since it launched in 1998, topping the sales charts for a handful of years. But times change and the fantastic Focus will disappear soon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While that’s sad, there's happier news if you still want one. Lease deals have slowly been getting cheaper and cheaper, with today's being the lowest we can remember.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the Focus for just £199.95 a month, making it one of the cheapest family hatchbacks out there.

There's a £2,747.70 initial payment to kick things off, and this is a three-year deal with a 5,000-mile-per-annum limit; although bumping this up to 8,000 only costs an extra £16.86 a month.

This deal bags you the entry-level Titanium trim, and while it isn't glamorous, it has all the essentials and will likely offer everything most buyers crave. 

Features such as 16-inch alloys, a 13.2-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and Ford's famous heated windscreen all come as standard.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, and with 125bhp it gives punchy acceleration and good refinement. Better still, because it's a mild hybrid, Ford claims over 54mpg.

Despite it being long in the tooth, the Focus remains one of the best – if not the best – handling cars in the class. It has well weighted and accurate steering that gives real confidence, and the whole car feels reactive and enjoyable to drive. It's sure to put a smile on your face.   

Ford Focus facelift - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Focus leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Focus page.

Deals on Ford Focus rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £25,738Avg. savings £2,763
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 Series
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308

New in-stock Peugeot 308Cash £27,266Avg. savings £7,233
New Peugeot 308

Configure now

Check out the Ford Focus deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025
Best hatchbacks - header

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025

We’ve selected our top 10 best family hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
9 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front cornering left 1

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month

The Golf GTI has been a classic from day one – and it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 July.
News
8 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month
Peugeot 208 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month

It may be getting on a bit, but thanks to distinctive styling you really wouldn’t know it – Peugeot’s 208 is our Deal of the Day for 7 July
News
7 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!
Skoda Octavia vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

A three-time Auto Express Family Car of the Year winner, paired with Golf GTI power, is our Deal of the Day for 6 July
News
6 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!
Skoda Octavia vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

A three-time Auto Express Family Car of the Year winner, paired with Golf GTI power, is our Deal of the Day for 6 July
News
6 Jul 2025
New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life
Volvo XC60 facelift - front tracking

New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life

This refreshed Swedish SUV focuses on familiar areas of strength to take on BMW and Audi
Road tests
4 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content