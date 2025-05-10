Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Sophisticated 7-seat Peugeot E-5008 for less than £250 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 23 August is the fully electric version of Peugeot’s surprisingly stylish SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
23 Aug 2025
Peugeot E-5008 - front cornering
  • Comfortable seven-seater
  • Stunning interior with 21-inch panoramic display
  • £249 per month with £3,342 initial payment

If you’re in the market for a large SUV and fancy one with style to go as well as space to spare, the Peugeot E-5008 is an attractive option. Not only does it have surprisingly sharp looks for a seven-seat SUV and a stunning interior, right now it’s available for less than £250 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This two-year lease deal for the E-5008 comes from Select Car Leasing via Auto Express. It requires an initial outlay of £3,342, and monthly payments of just £249 after that. There’s a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should be enough for the school run and weekly trips to the supermarket. 

If you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles, that brings the price up to £269 per month. Similarly, if you want to get the most out of your initial payment, three-year lease deals on the E-5008 are available from £318 per month.

Inside, the E-5008 features a curved 21-inch HD display in front of the driver, and instead of the usual plastic or leather, there are large swathes of sofa-like fabrics to create a cozy, Scandinavian living-room vibe. Seven seats are fitted as standard, but when you’re not ferrying that many people around, the E-5008 can provide a huge 2,232 litres of luggage space.

The 73kWh battery on-board offers an official range of up to 310 miles, and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up can take just half an hour thanks to the 160kW maximum charging speed. Meanwhile, the 210bhp electric motor allows for 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds. 

Standard kit with Allure trim includes that big screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and start and a reversing camera. There’s also a smattering of driver assistance systems such as lane-keep assist, driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition. 

Peugeot E-5008 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-5008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-5008 deals hub page…

Deals on Peugeot E-5008 rivals

KIA EV9

KIA EV9

New in-stock KIA EV9Cash £60,769Avg. savings £6,074
New KIA EV9

Configure now

Volvo Ex90

Volvo Ex90

New in-stock Volvo Ex90Cash £82,660
New Volvo Ex90

Configure now

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Ioniq 9

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 9Cash £59,001Avg. savings £6,601
New Hyundai Ioniq 9

Configure now

Check out the Peugeot E-5008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

