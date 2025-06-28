Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo offers style on a shoestring at just £168 a month

Easy to drive

Volkswagen has one of the most desirable SUV ranges around, but don’t go thinking you’ll be paying through the nose to get one on your driveway, as the Volkswagen Taigo isn't as costly as you'd think.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, DreamLease is offering the VW Taigo for a minuscule £168 a month – we don’t think we’ve ever seen the model look so affordable.

It’s a three-year deal that only requires £2,315.87 to be laid down as an initial outlay. That’s a 12-month initial payment, but what if your budget can't quite stretch to that? Well, this deal can be revised to a six-month initial payment, which comes to £1,467.71. That only pushes the monthly price to £194.62, which is still great value for money.

Mileage on the 12-month payment is limited to 5,000 a year, but this can be doubled to 10,000 for just £11.45 extra a month, providing great flexibility.

The Taigo takes the Polo’s underpinnings but uses an SUV-shaped body to give it some street cred. For added style, it has a coupé-like roofline, but, due to those Polo underpinnings, it’s efficient and affordable to run.

Power comes from one of VW’s trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. With 93bhp, it’s a zippy little unit, and is matched to an excellent six-speed manual gearbox. VW claims more than 53mpg on the combined cycle.

Inside, it’s typical VW – nothing too flashy, but solidly put together, with an eye on ease-of-use. It’s simple to get a comfortable driving position, and the controls are all logically laid out.

This deal gets you the Life trim. It has all the basics you need and a few luxuries, such as an eight-inch digital cockpit, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys and even ambient lighting with ‘logo projection’ puddle lamps.

