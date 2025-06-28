Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo offers style on a shoestring at just £168 a month

The Volkswagen Taigo delivers SUV styling but in an efficient, supermini-sized package. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 March.

By:Ryan Birch
6 Mar 2026
Volkswagen Taigo - front action
  • Easy to drive
  • Well equipped; coupé-SUV looks
  • Only £167.99 a month

Volkswagen has one of the most desirable SUV ranges around, but don’t go thinking you’ll be paying through the nose to get one on your driveway, as the Volkswagen Taigo isn't as costly as you'd think.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, DreamLease is offering the VW Taigo for a minuscule £168 a month – we don’t think we’ve ever seen the model look so affordable. 

It’s a three-year deal that only requires £2,315.87 to be laid down as an initial outlay. That’s a 12-month initial payment, but what if your budget can't quite stretch to that? Well, this deal can be revised to a six-month initial payment, which comes to £1,467.71. That only pushes the monthly price to £194.62, which is still great value for money.

Mileage on the 12-month payment is limited to 5,000 a year, but this can be doubled to 10,000 for just £11.45 extra a month, providing great flexibility. 

The Taigo takes the Polo’s underpinnings but uses an SUV-shaped body to give it some street cred. For added style, it has a coupé-like roofline, but, due to those Polo underpinnings, it’s efficient and affordable to run.

Power comes from one of VW’s trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. With 93bhp, it’s a zippy little unit, and is matched to an excellent six-speed manual gearbox. VW claims more than 53mpg on the combined cycle. 

Inside, it’s typical VW – nothing too flashy, but solidly put together, with an eye on ease-of-use. It’s simple to get a comfortable driving position, and the controls are all logically laid out.

This deal gets you the Life trim. It has all the basics you need and a few luxuries, such as an eight-inch digital cockpit, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys and even ambient lighting with ‘logo projection’ puddle lamps.

Volkswagen Taigo - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Taigo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Taigo page.

Deals on Volkswagen Taigo rivals

Toyota C-Hr

Toyota C-Hr

New in-stock Toyota C-HrCash £29,519Avg. savings £2,731
New Toyota C-Hr

Configure now

Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £24,280Avg. savings £3,093
New Mazda Cx-30

Configure now

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,000Avg. savings £2,300
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Taigo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

