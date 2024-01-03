Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.3 slides down to a shockingly low £184 a month

The Volkswagen ID.3 isn’t usually a super cheap EV – but that’s changed. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 22

By:George Armitage
22 Aug 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering
  • Upmarket feel; generous equipment
  • 247-mile range; easy to drive
  • Just £183.85 a month 

For an example of how ludicrously cheap electric cars are right now, then take a look at the Volkswagen ID.3. Why? Well, quite simply, we’ve never seen one so cheap as today’s offer. 

The ID.3 isn’t a car that readily springs to mind for bargain-basement EV motoring. But thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant and manufacturers having to hit stringent electric car sales targets this year, the upmarket ID.3 is looking exceptionally cheap.

This deal from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, sees you taking the keys to an ID.3 for just £183.85 a month. The two-year deal requires a £2,556.19 initial payment to get things moving, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But an 8,000-mile cap can be had for just £17 extra a month.

For this kind of money, we’d be expecting this deal to be for the entry-level version. But that’s not the case. In fact, Pure Match is the pick of the range regardless of which battery pack you choose, as it has all the kit you need. 

It gets 18-inch alloys, tinted windows, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear view camera and two-zone climate control

There is a ‘but’ – although it’s not a big one. This deal is for the smallest 52kW battery option, yet Volkswagen still claims a range of 240 miles (although it’s closer to 200 in all-year-round everyday driving).

And as this is the latest ID.3, it now has an interior that befits the Volkswagen badge, with plusher-feeling materials and slicker tech than earlier cars. 

All in all, it’s just a very comfortable, easy to live with electric car for an amazingly low price. What’s not to love?     

Volkswagen ID.3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.3 page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

