Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: This Polestar 3 offers 483bhp for £485 a month

The Polestar 3 proves you can have style and substance in an electric SUV - it’s our Deal of the Day for Sunday 23 November

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Nov 2025
Polestar 3 - front full width
  • Excellent ride on motorway
  • Impressive range
  • £485 a month

Tired of the same old premium German brands? Well, if you’re after an all-electric car that majors on quality, style, refinement and technology, the Polestar 3 is a fantastic option. 

Right now you can grab the Polestar 3 from the Auto Express Buy A Car service from just £485 a month courtesy of Leasing Options Polestar.   

This agreement is based over a three-year period with an initial deposit of £6,181. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, but for just £16 a month more you can double that to 10,000 miles. 

We reckon that would be money well spent for various reasons. The first is that this is the Long Range model with a huge 395-mile range - that’s more than the new Audi Q6 e-tron. When you do run low on range, then the Polestar’s super-quick 250kW charging capability will replenish its huge battery from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes. 

Another reason we’d happily rack up the miles in this Polestar 3 is its ride. This being the Dual Motor model, it has adaptive damping, so it glides along the motorway. Polestar’s seats are some of the most comfortable we’ve ever sat in too. 

Having two electric motors means there’s a substantial amount of power too. The Polestar 3’s 489bhp sends this near-five-metre-long SUV to 62mph in five seconds flat and its light and quick steering works well with the composed chassis. 

Then there’s the car’s interior. It’s very minimalist, but the materials have a premium look and feel to them. It’s spacious too and the boot capacity will be enough for almost any family’s needs. Plus there’s loads of kit, as you’d expect of a big, luxury SUV, including a powered bootlid, adaptive steering, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and even a climate control panel for back-seat passengers. 

Check out the Polestar 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content