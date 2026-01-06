The Ford Puma was the UK’s best-selling car in 2025, according to new data released by the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders), making it three years on the trot that the small SUV has topped the sales chart.

In total, 55,487 new Ford Pumas were sold last year – up from 48,340 in 2024. It certainly will have helped that an all-electric version of the Ford – the Puma Gen-E – arrived in showrooms last year, as demand for EVs continued to rise in 2025.

The Kia Sportage had a good innings, but came in second to the Ford once again, with 47,788 sold. Similarly, the British-built Nissan Qashqai took third place in the rankings again, with 41,140 examples finding new homes.

Meanwhile, the Vauxhall Corsa, which failed to crack the top 10 best-sellers list in 2024, made quite the comeback by claiming fourth place, with 35,497 models leaving showrooms last year. The Nissan Juke wasn’t far behind in fifth, with 34,773 sold.

The Tesla Model Y was the fifth most popular car in the UK in 2024, however, it didn’t make it onto the top 10 list this time around as sales dropped by more than 8,500 units year-on-year. Nevertheless, with 24,298 examples sold, it remained the most popular EV in the UK, followed by the Tesla Model 3 in second and the Audi Q4 e-tron in third.