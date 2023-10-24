Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month

It’s been a while since the petrol Puma has been cheaper than its electric sister. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.

By:George Armitage
24 Feb 2026
Ford Puma - front corner left turn
  • Engaging to drive; massive boot
  • Great spec – ST-Line X model
  • Only £165.72 a month

For the past six months, the cheapest leasing route into a brand-new Ford Puma was the electric version. It's easy to see why, because the Puma Gen-E was the first car to receive the full £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant, and leasing deals were crazily cheap. Now, the petrol model is back to being the most affordable way into Puma ownership, and it's our Deal of the Day. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the UK's top-selling brand-new car for a whisker under £166 a month, representing tremendous value for money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this two-year deal up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,342.64. You might prefer the nine-month option, though, because this comes to £1,993.53, with the monthly payment only rising to £182.17. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year for the 12-month initial payment option, but raising this to 8,000 will only cost you an extra £14.46 a month. 

What's great about this deal is that it's for the lofty ST-Line X model. This means that on top of the standard 12-inch touchscreen and heated windscreen, it gets a sporty bodykit, smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, and puddle lamps with a Puma logo projection. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Better still, there's a wireless charging pad, synthetic leather and suede seats, and a fantastic Bang & Olufsen stereo system, meaning this Puma has all the desirable luxury features thrown in. 

Power comes from one of Ford's potent but frugal 1.0-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid EcoBoost petrol engines. With 123bhp, performance is sprightly for such a small car, and yet Ford claims fuel economy of nearly 50mpg on the combined cycle. 

The fizzy engine is allied to a sharp chassis and accurate steering, making the Puma fun to drive on a country road. This deal also pairs the 1.0-litre unit with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, potentially making this car ideal for town driving. 

Not only is the interior well appointed, but it's roomy for a small car. Tall adults will have enough space to be comfortable in the back seats, while the Puma has a real advantage over rivals – and that's boot room. The clever MegaBox (underfloor storage) sees total boot space stand at a hugely impressive 456 litres.   

Ford Puma - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma page.

Deals on Ford Puma rivals

Renault Captur

Renault Captur

New in-stock Renault CapturCash £19,287Avg. savings £3,193
New Renault Captur

Configure now

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New in-stock Nissan JukeCash £20,161Avg. savings £4,644
New Nissan Juke

Configure now

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New in-stock Peugeot 2008Cash £24,258Avg. savings £7,646
New Peugeot 2008

Configure now

Check out the Ford Puma deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month
BMW i5 - front cornering, right

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month

You’d better jump on this deal quickly, because at this price it won’t be around for long. The BMW i5 is our Deal of the Day for 23 February.
News
23 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 offers space, style and discounted charging for £268 a month
Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 offers space, style and discounted charging for £268 a month

The Volkswagen ID.5 is relaxing to drive, surprisingly versatile for a coupe and, at this price, a great Deal of the Day pick for 22 February
News
22 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: comfy and spacious Citroen e-C3 Aircross for just £118 per month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: comfy and spacious Citroen e-C3 Aircross for just £118 per month

Offering beefy SUV looks, loads of space and a comfy ride, our Deal of the Day for 21 February is an all-electric no-brainer
News
21 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: New Brit-built Nissan Leaf is great value at £296 a month
Nissan Leaf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: New Brit-built Nissan Leaf is great value at £296 a month

It hasn’t officially launched in the UK just yet, but the leasing offers are already arriving. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 February.
News
20 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
23 Feb 2026
Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest
Winter range test - header

Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest

What does winter do to the capabilities of five long-range EVs? Our brutal 370-mile trip reveals everything - but did they all make it?
Features
23 Feb 2026
Ford and Renault EV deal: Fiesta and other new EVs will ‘feel like Fords’
Ford with Renault

Ford and Renault EV deal: Fiesta and other new EVs will ‘feel like Fords’

Renault boss Provost confirms new Ford supermini EV will feel like a Ford, not a rebodied R5
News
19 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content