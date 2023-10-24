Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month

Engaging to drive; massive boot

Great spec – ST-Line X model

Only £165.72 a month

For the past six months, the cheapest leasing route into a brand-new Ford Puma was the electric version. It's easy to see why, because the Puma Gen-E was the first car to receive the full £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant, and leasing deals were crazily cheap. Now, the petrol model is back to being the most affordable way into Puma ownership, and it's our Deal of the Day.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the UK's top-selling brand-new car for a whisker under £166 a month, representing tremendous value for money.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,342.64. You might prefer the nine-month option, though, because this comes to £1,993.53, with the monthly payment only rising to £182.17.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year for the 12-month initial payment option, but raising this to 8,000 will only cost you an extra £14.46 a month.

What's great about this deal is that it's for the lofty ST-Line X model. This means that on top of the standard 12-inch touchscreen and heated windscreen, it gets a sporty bodykit, smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, and puddle lamps with a Puma logo projection.