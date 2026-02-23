Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month

You’d better jump on this deal quickly, because at this price it won’t be around for long. The BMW i5 is our Deal of the Day for 23 February.

By:George Armitage
23 Feb 2026
BMW i5 - front cornering, right
  • Sharp to drive; Desirable M Sport model
  • 375 miles; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Only £370.22 a month

The words 'electric executive car' and 'value for money' rarely go hand in hand, but that's not the case on the Auto Express Buy A Car service at the moment. The BMW i5 can currently be yours for shockingly low £370.22 a month and comes with cheap roadside rapid-charging, too.

This three-year deal comes from Carwow Leasey, and while the initial payment is a little steep, at £4,737.64, it's not too bad when you remember that the leasing deals for the BMW i5 normally come at double this monthly price.

That initial payment is for 12 months; knocking this down to nine sees the price plummet to £3,854.11 with monthly payments coming to a still-very-reasonable £395.46. 

Mileage is capped at a surprisingly high 6,000 a year, but this can be revised to 8,000 for just £15.70 extra a month. This deal also comes with a voucher that allows you to save a whopping 20 per cent on Gridserve's network of nationwide roadside chargers, so you'll be saving even more cash. 

You might be expecting that this deal would land you with the entry-level model, but that's not the case. Here you'll be taking delivery of the desirable M Sport version, with its racier styling, 19-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, and sports suspension.

The eDrive 40 is the model on offer here, which means an 81.2kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of up to 375 miles. A 335bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels serves up traditionally BMW-sharp handling, and a quick 0-62mph acceleration time of six seconds. 

The interior is just as sumptuous as you'd want an executive car to be, with plush-feeling artificial-leather seat trim, crisp displays, and an excellent 205-watt Harman Kardon sound system.  

BMW i5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW i5 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW i5 page.

Check out the BMW i5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

