Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 offers space, style and discounted charging for £268 a month

The Volkswagen ID.5 is relaxing to drive, surprisingly versatile for a coupe and, at this price, a great Deal of the Day pick for 22 February

By:Ellis Hyde
22 Feb 2026
Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition - front cornering
  • Comfortable ride plus 344-mile range
  • Match trim comes with all the kit you need
  • £268 a month with £3,518 initial payment

The Volkswagen ID.5 is comfortable, spacious, efficient and comes loaded with kit – all good qualities in an electric family car – plus it can stand out on the school run. All that for £268 per month already sounds like a winning combination, but right now with our Buy A Car service you also get a 20 per cent discount for Gridserve’s nationwide network of EV chargers.

This two-year lease deal for the ID.5 Pro in Match trim comes from Carwow Leasey, and is available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It does require a fairly high initial payment of £3,518, but this brings down the monthly payments to only £268, which is £30 less each month than the cheapest deal on the equivalent version of the less stylish VW ID.4.

That initial sum represents 12 months of monthly payments, and if you think that’s too much to fork out on a two-year lease, don’t worry – because you can reduce it to six months (£2,259) and the monthly payments increase to only £327. 

Those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can lift this to 10,000 miles for just £15 extra a month, or go all the way to 15,000 miles and still pay just £310 a month. Alternatively, if you want to spend longer with the ID.5, three-year lease deals are available from £280 per month. 

Despite what the rakish roofline might lead you to believe, rather than feeling sporty, the ID.5 is relaxing to drive, especially at motorway speeds where the car feels impressively stable, which is good news for the people who want to make the most of this car’s 344-mile range. The ID.5 also has a tight turning circle and light steering that makes it a cinch to drive around town.

The ID.5 Pro uses a 77kWh battery and has a maximum charging speed of 135kW, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take less than half an hour. Meanwhile, the electric motor driving the rear wheels produces 282bhp and a whopping 545Nm of torque, which can propel the big coupe from 0-62mph in less than seven seconds.

Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition - dash

In Match trim, the ID.5 comes with all the kit you really need: 19-inch alloy wheels, a sharp 12.9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, matrix LED headlights, heated seats, keyless entry, a reversing camera, powered tailgate, ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.5 deals hub page… 

Deals on Volkswagen ID.5 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £34,406Avg. savings £7,532
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £36,159Avg. savings £4,391
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £41,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen ID.5 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: comfy and spacious Citroen e-C3 Aircross for just £118 per month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: comfy and spacious Citroen e-C3 Aircross for just £118 per month

Offering beefy SUV looks, loads of space and a comfy ride, our Deal of the Day for 21 February is an all-electric no-brainer
News
21 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: New Brit-built Nissan Leaf is great value at £296 a month
Nissan Leaf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: New Brit-built Nissan Leaf is great value at £296 a month

It hasn’t officially launched in the UK just yet, but the leasing offers are already arriving. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 February.
News
20 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 prices keep falling! It’s now a gobsmacking £165 a month
Renault 4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 prices keep falling! It’s now a gobsmacking £165 a month

Style normally comes at a high price, but that’s not the case with the Renault 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 February.
News
19 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month

While a new model is expected this year, the current car still offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 February.
News
18 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Ford and Renault EV deal: Fiesta and other new EVs will ‘feel like Fords’
Ford with Renault

Ford and Renault EV deal: Fiesta and other new EVs will ‘feel like Fords’

Renault boss Provost confirms new Ford supermini EV will feel like a Ford, not a rebodied R5
News
19 Feb 2026
It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK
Geely Starray UK - front action

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK

The third-largest Chinese manufacturer could have a new car building home in Britain
News
18 Feb 2026
How long do electric car batteries last? A lot longer than expected
BMW solid state battery

How long do electric car batteries last? A lot longer than expected

UK’s largest used EV battery survey reveals the average state of health for electric cars of all ages is 95 per cent
News
19 Feb 2026

