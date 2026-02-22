Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 offers space, style and discounted charging for £268 a month

Those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can lift this to 10,000 miles for just £15 extra a month, or go all the way to 15,000 miles and still pay just £310 a month. Alternatively, if you want to spend longer with the ID.5, three-year lease deals are available from £280 per month.

Despite what the rakish roofline might lead you to believe, rather than feeling sporty, the ID.5 is relaxing to drive, especially at motorway speeds where the car feels impressively stable, which is good news for the people who want to make the most of this car’s 344-mile range. The ID.5 also has a tight turning circle and light steering that makes it a cinch to drive around town.

The ID.5 Pro uses a 77kWh battery and has a maximum charging speed of 135kW, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take less than half an hour. Meanwhile, the electric motor driving the rear wheels produces 282bhp and a whopping 545Nm of torque, which can propel the big coupe from 0-62mph in less than seven seconds.

In Match trim, the ID.5 comes with all the kit you really need: 19-inch alloy wheels, a sharp 12.9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, matrix LED headlights, heated seats, keyless entry, a reversing camera, powered tailgate, ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control.

