Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 offers space, style and discounted charging for £268 a month
The Volkswagen ID.5 is relaxing to drive, surprisingly versatile for a coupe and, at this price, a great Deal of the Day pick for 22 February
- Comfortable ride plus 344-mile range
- Match trim comes with all the kit you need
- £268 a month with £3,518 initial payment
The Volkswagen ID.5 is comfortable, spacious, efficient and comes loaded with kit – all good qualities in an electric family car – plus it can stand out on the school run. All that for £268 per month already sounds like a winning combination, but right now with our Buy A Car service you also get a 20 per cent discount for Gridserve’s nationwide network of EV chargers.
This two-year lease deal for the ID.5 Pro in Match trim comes from Carwow Leasey, and is available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It does require a fairly high initial payment of £3,518, but this brings down the monthly payments to only £268, which is £30 less each month than the cheapest deal on the equivalent version of the less stylish VW ID.4.
That initial sum represents 12 months of monthly payments, and if you think that’s too much to fork out on a two-year lease, don’t worry – because you can reduce it to six months (£2,259) and the monthly payments increase to only £327.
Those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can lift this to 10,000 miles for just £15 extra a month, or go all the way to 15,000 miles and still pay just £310 a month. Alternatively, if you want to spend longer with the ID.5, three-year lease deals are available from £280 per month.
Despite what the rakish roofline might lead you to believe, rather than feeling sporty, the ID.5 is relaxing to drive, especially at motorway speeds where the car feels impressively stable, which is good news for the people who want to make the most of this car’s 344-mile range. The ID.5 also has a tight turning circle and light steering that makes it a cinch to drive around town.
The ID.5 Pro uses a 77kWh battery and has a maximum charging speed of 135kW, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take less than half an hour. Meanwhile, the electric motor driving the rear wheels produces 282bhp and a whopping 545Nm of torque, which can propel the big coupe from 0-62mph in less than seven seconds.
In Match trim, the ID.5 comes with all the kit you really need: 19-inch alloy wheels, a sharp 12.9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, matrix LED headlights, heated seats, keyless entry, a reversing camera, powered tailgate, ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control.
