Car Deal of the Day: comfy and spacious Citroen e-C3 Aircross for just £118 per month
Offering beefy SUV looks, loads of space and a comfy ride, our Deal of the Day for 21 February is an all-electric no-brainer
- Comfort-focused small electric SUV
- Top-of-the-range Max trim
- £118 per month with £1,423 initial payment
We recently featured the new Citroen C3 Aircross as our Deal of the Day because it was available for £162 per month, which was fantastic value. However, that offer has been blown out of the water, because the all-electric Citroen e-C3 Aircross in top-spec Max trim can now be yours for only £118 a month!
This two-year lease deal we found for the Citroen e-C3 Aircross Standard Range Max is being offered by DreamLease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Plus, because you’re paying £118 per month, the initial payment is just £1,423.
That initial payment represents 12 months of payments, and if you don’t fancy forking over that much up front, don’t worry because you can reduce the initial outlay to one month and the monthly payments increase to only £176, which is also how much you pay at the start.
Similarly, the standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, and that should be plenty for those who only drive in town. But if you cover more than that, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £10 extra each month. Even if you push it all the way up to 10,000 miles, the Citroen can still be yours for just £135 per month.
In Max trim, the e-C3 Aircross comes with all the trimmings, including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with 3D navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, blind-spot detection and bi-tone paint scheme with a contrasting roof. Oh, and the Winter Pack that includes heated seats, a heated steering wheel and heated windscreen.
The e-C3 Aircross is all about comfort and practicality, so it comes with Citroen’s famous Advanced Comfort suspension that uses hydraulic bump stops to better absorb impacts from all of Britain’s potholes and incredibly soft, squishy Advanced Comfort seats that have additional foam and are designed to be extra supportive.
In terms of space, we certainly found there’s more than enough legroom for six-foot-tall adults to get comfortable, plus the boxy shape and tall roofline ensure headroom is very generous. Topping it all off is a 460-litre boot, which is 80 litres more than a VW Golf offers.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK.
