Car Deal of the Day: comfy and spacious Citroen e-C3 Aircross for just £118 per month

Comfort-focused small electric SUV

Top-of-the-range Max trim

£118 per month with £1,423 initial payment

We recently featured the new Citroen C3 Aircross as our Deal of the Day because it was available for £162 per month, which was fantastic value. However, that offer has been blown out of the water, because the all-electric Citroen e-C3 Aircross in top-spec Max trim can now be yours for only £118 a month!

This two-year lease deal we found for the Citroen e-C3 Aircross Standard Range Max is being offered by DreamLease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Plus, because you’re paying £118 per month, the initial payment is just £1,423.

That initial payment represents 12 months of payments, and if you don’t fancy forking over that much up front, don’t worry because you can reduce the initial outlay to one month and the monthly payments increase to only £176, which is also how much you pay at the start.

Similarly, the standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, and that should be plenty for those who only drive in town. But if you cover more than that, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £10 extra each month. Even if you push it all the way up to 10,000 miles, the Citroen can still be yours for just £135 per month.