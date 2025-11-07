Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E with free insurance, servicing and a low price

There are no barriers in the way to get the keys to this MINI Cooper E. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 21

By:Shane Wilkinson
21 Nov 2025
MINI Cooper E - front cornering
  • Special-edition Monochrome model
  • Free insurance for a year and five years’ servicing
  • Only £240.08 a month

There really is nothing stopping you from signing on the dotted line for this deal, as even servicing and insurance are thrown in for free. 

That’s right – this frankly unbelievable offer from ElectroLease, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is taking away two of the biggest dents on your wallet when owning a car. And you can have all of this peace of mind for just £240 a month.

To get things moving, just £3,179.66 needs to be put down as an initial payment. If you’re over 25 years old, you’ll get a year’s worth of free insurance. Plus, you won’t ever have to stump up the cash to get this car serviced, as the four-year agreement comes with free servicing. 

And if that wasn’t appealing enough, you’ll be getting a limited-run special edition, too. This Monochrome version of the MINI Cooper E comes in either Midnight Black or Nanuq White with a body-coloured roof for a really distinctive look, and is topped off with grey-coloured 17-inch alloys, black and ‘multi-tone’ cloth seats, black headlining, wireless phone charging and a head-up display.

A 36.6kWh (usable) battery gives a claimed range of 186 miles, and power comes from a punchy 181bhp electric motor. A heat pump comes as standard, too, helping to make the MINI as efficient as possible in the winter months.

MINI Cooper E - interior

The MINI Cooper E is one of the nicest small electric hatchbacks on the market to drive. Its wheel-at-each-corner stance ensures fantastic cornering stability, while sharp and accurate steering makes the most of the Cooper’s agile chassis. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Cooper E leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Cooper E page.

Check out the MINI Cooper E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
