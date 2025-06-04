Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Qashqai is a British-built bargain at £176 a month

Desirable N-Connect spec; free glass roof

Comfortable and efficient to drive

Only £175.92 a month

It's easy to see why the Nissan Qashqai remains one of the UK's best-selling cars month after month with deals like this one. You can currently take the keys to the British-built family SUV for £176 a month.

This isn't some wind up either, because this Black Friday deal from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service is for a super-well equipped model.

All that's needed to get this two-year agreement underway is an initial payment of £2,461.03 and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap.

This deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because if you bump up the agreement to 8,000 miles a year, you will be charged £23 extra a month. That's not inconsiderable, but just goes to show what good value for money this 5,000-mile deal is.

Prepare to be really amazed now, though, because for your £176 you won't be getting the entry-level model. The deal is for the desirable N-Connecta, and includes the Glass Roof pack. This gives you a panoramic glass roof with electric sunblind, which is normally a £750 option, but is free here.

N-Connecta spec also includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, wireless phone charging, roof rails, ambient lighting, plus a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google's excellent operating system. A 3D, 360-degree parking camera also forms part of the kit list.

Powering this Qashqai is a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 138bhp, it's a perfectly decent performer and can return a claimed 44.8mpg on the combined cycle.

The latest Qashqai is the nicest to drive of the lot. Light steering and a surprisingly agile chassis mean the Nissan is quick to change direction, while the ride is very well judged.

It's also a pretty practical SUV, with spacious rear seats, wide-opening back doors and a roomy 504-litre boot.

