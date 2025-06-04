Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Qashqai is a British-built bargain at £176 a month

It’s easy to see why the Nissan Qashqai is a best-seller with Black Friday deals like this one. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 20

By:Shane Wilkinson
20 Nov 2025
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering
  • Desirable N-Connect spec; free glass roof
  • Comfortable and efficient to drive
  • Only £175.92 a month

It's easy to see why the Nissan Qashqai remains one of the UK's best-selling cars month after month with deals like this one. You can currently take the keys to the British-built family SUV for £176 a month.

This isn't some wind up either, because this Black Friday deal from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service is for a super-well equipped model.

All that's needed to get this two-year agreement underway is an initial payment of £2,461.03 and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. 

This deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because if you bump up the agreement to 8,000 miles a year, you will be charged £23 extra a month. That's not inconsiderable, but just goes to show what good value for money this 5,000-mile deal is.

Prepare to be really amazed now, though, because for your £176 you won't be getting the entry-level model. The deal is for the desirable N-Connecta, and includes the Glass Roof pack. This gives you a panoramic glass roof with electric sunblind, which is normally a £750 option, but is free here.

N-Connecta spec also includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, wireless phone charging, roof rails, ambient lighting, plus a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google's excellent operating system. A 3D, 360-degree parking camera also forms part of the kit list. 

Powering this Qashqai is a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 138bhp, it's a perfectly decent performer and can return a claimed 44.8mpg on the combined cycle.

Nissan Qashqai - front interior

The latest Qashqai is the nicest to drive of the lot. Light steering and a surprisingly agile chassis mean the Nissan is quick to change direction, while the ride is very well judged.

It's also a pretty practical SUV, with spacious rear seats, wide-opening back doors and a roomy 504-litre boot.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Qashqai leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Qashqai page.

Check out the Nissan Qashqai deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

