Car Deal of the Day: Space-age Hyundai Kona for a bargain £185 a month
Many small SUVs can look the same, but not the Hyundai Kona. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 19
- Stylish design; comfortable interior
- 1.0-litre petrol; just under 50mpg
- Only £184.90 a month
It's easy to feel a bit overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice on offer in the small SUV sector. Buyers are spoilt when it comes to dinky high-riders, but the Hyundai Kona stands out on account of its futuristic design and excellent value for money.
How excellent are we talking, then? Well, you have a brand-new Kona for a real steal at the moment – just £185 a month.
This three-year deal is from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It calls for a £2,218.75 initial payment to get things moving first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Revising this up to 8,000 miles will only cost you just under £12 extra a month.
The Kona really looks different from the small SUV norm, thanks to its futuristic design. The matching front and rear LED light strips, and squared-off wheelarch trims give the Kona both a modern and a chunky off-road-style look at the same time.
The interior is just as show-stopping, too. While many car makers favour a de-cluttered approach with a heavy reliance on screens these days, the Kona's interior is contemporary yet easy to use thanks to its plentiful array of buttons and switches. The fit and finish is great, and every model gets a pair of 12.3-inch screens.
Speaking of the spec, this deal gets you a Kona in Advance trim. This gives you Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, adjustable driver's seat lumbar support, a leather steering wheel, and roof rails.
Powering this Kona is the entry-level petrol engine. It's a 99bhp 1.0-litre unit, and while it isn't the quickest thing around, it's more than sprightly enough around town – a snappy six-speed gearbox also helps keep the engine on the boil once you've ventured out of the city. It’s pretty frugal too – Hyundai claims 48.7mpg.
Light steering, a comfortable ride, and great visibility ensure the Kona is an easy car to drive, too
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Kona leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Kona page.
Deals on Hyundai Kona rivals
