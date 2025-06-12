Car Deal of the Day: Space-age Hyundai Kona for a bargain £185 a month

Stylish design; comfortable interior

1.0-litre petrol; just under 50mpg

Only £184.90 a month

It's easy to feel a bit overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice on offer in the small SUV sector. Buyers are spoilt when it comes to dinky high-riders, but the Hyundai Kona stands out on account of its futuristic design and excellent value for money.

How excellent are we talking, then? Well, you have a brand-new Kona for a real steal at the moment – just £185 a month.

This three-year deal is from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It calls for a £2,218.75 initial payment to get things moving first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Revising this up to 8,000 miles will only cost you just under £12 extra a month.

The Kona really looks different from the small SUV norm, thanks to its futuristic design. The matching front and rear LED light strips, and squared-off wheelarch trims give the Kona both a modern and a chunky off-road-style look at the same time.

The interior is just as show-stopping, too. While many car makers favour a de-cluttered approach with a heavy reliance on screens these days, the Kona's interior is contemporary yet easy to use thanks to its plentiful array of buttons and switches. The fit and finish is great, and every model gets a pair of 12.3-inch screens.