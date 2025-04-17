Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: motoring on a shoestring with the Leapmotor C10 for £185 a month

Leapmotor may be a new car brand, but it’s trying to catch your attention with its affordability. Its C10 electric SUV is our Deal of the Day for November 18

By:George Armitage
18 Nov 2025
Leapmotor C10 - front
  • Very well equipped
  • 263-mile range 
  • Only £184.90 a month

The Chinese car makers don't like to hang around. Take Leapmotor for instance – it only launched here in the UK earlier this year with its electric T03 city car and C10 mid-sized SUV, but it’s moving fast. 

Backed by Vauxhall’s owner, Stellantis, Leapmotor is rapidly filling the yawning gap in model size between the T03 and C10 with the recently revealed A10 and B10 hatchbacks. We can be sure that these new hatches will be affordable if this deal for the C10 is anything to go by.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can take the keys to this Renault Scenic E-Tech and Skoda Enyaq rival for an unbelievable £184.90 a month right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal from Select Car leasing requires a £2,572.80 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But 8,000 miles can be agreed for just £15.43 extra a month if needs be. 

You'll be getting a lot of car for your money, too, because the standard kit list is positively enormous. 

There's only trim level and it's packed with features such as 20-inch alloys, a 14.6-inch touchscreen with 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting and more. Metallic paint is thrown in too, with the free colour being a classy dark green. 

Powering the C10 is a 69.9kWh battery pack giving an average, if unremarkable, range of 263 miles. It's a perfectly pleasant car to drive, too, and focuses on giving a stress-free steer.    

Leapmotor C10 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor C10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor C10 page.

Deals on Leapmotor C10 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £34,575Avg. savings £6,511
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £34,093Avg. savings £3,764
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Leapmotor C10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Smart #1 for a super-cool £216 a month
Smart #1 front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Smart #1 for a super-cool £216 a month

Style doesn’t have to cost the earth judging by the Smart #1. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 17
News
17 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Captur has plenty of space for just £166 per month
Renault Captur - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Captur has plenty of space for just £166 per month

Our Deal of the Day for November 16 is a very affordable offer on Renault’s small stylish SUV
News
16 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Elroq for a bargain £231 a month
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Elroq for a bargain £231 a month

The Skoda Elroq SUV is a show-stopping package, and hard to ignore at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 14
News
14 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is an efficient estate for just £207 a month
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is an efficient estate for just £207 a month

The Corolla estate offers space and efficiency by the bucketload. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 13.
News
13 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026
Ford Puma - front cornering

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026

Ford’s BlueCruise technology allows for ‘hands off’ driving on designated stretches of motorway
News
13 Nov 2025
Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner
Opinion - owners

Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner

Auto Express’ senior content editor explains why some good old-fashioned detective work can help you find the very best second-hand buy
Opinion
16 Nov 2025
Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content