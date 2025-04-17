Car Deal of the Day: motoring on a shoestring with the Leapmotor C10 for £185 a month

Very well equipped

263-mile range

Only £184.90 a month

The Chinese car makers don't like to hang around. Take Leapmotor for instance – it only launched here in the UK earlier this year with its electric T03 city car and C10 mid-sized SUV, but it’s moving fast.

Backed by Vauxhall’s owner, Stellantis, Leapmotor is rapidly filling the yawning gap in model size between the T03 and C10 with the recently revealed A10 and B10 hatchbacks. We can be sure that these new hatches will be affordable if this deal for the C10 is anything to go by.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can take the keys to this Renault Scenic E-Tech and Skoda Enyaq rival for an unbelievable £184.90 a month right now.

This two-year deal from Select Car leasing requires a £2,572.80 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But 8,000 miles can be agreed for just £15.43 extra a month if needs be.

You'll be getting a lot of car for your money, too, because the standard kit list is positively enormous.

There's only trim level and it's packed with features such as 20-inch alloys, a 14.6-inch touchscreen with 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting and more. Metallic paint is thrown in too, with the free colour being a classy dark green.

Powering the C10 is a 69.9kWh battery pack giving an average, if unremarkable, range of 263 miles. It's a perfectly pleasant car to drive, too, and focuses on giving a stress-free steer.

