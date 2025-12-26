New Leapmotor i C10 Irmscher 2026 review: fancier but not much faster
The new i C10 Irmscher is better thought of as a posher trim level rather than an outright performance SUV
Verdict
Until now, Leapmotor has primarily presented itself as a no-nonsense, budget-friendly brand. But anyone who opts for the good-value C10 can now more easily afford the luxury of a tuning package. Even if this Irmscher package doesn't add any more firepower, there’s no denying the C10 commands significantly more attention in this guise. On this evidence, Irmscher’s upgrades would make a worthy addition to the Leapmotor range in the UK.
Apple won't be releasing an iCar, but Leapmotor will. The Chinese Stellantis sub-brand has looked to Irmscher to tune its C10 electric SUV, creating the new i C10 in the process.
Irmscher isn’t a tuner that has made great waves in the UK. You may occasionally see older Vauxhalls with an Irmscher-branded bodykit, but that’s about it. Yet in its home country of Germany, where the Leapmotor i C10 Irmscher is now on sale, Irmscher is much more famous – in particular with souped-up Opel (Vauxhall to us) models.
Just as Brabus partnered with the Geely Group for the high-performance Smart, Irmscher has recently become a strategic partner of Leapmotor, refining the C10. The resulting i C10, is limited to just 250 units, hitting dealerships in the new year with prices starting at 49,900 euros (roughly £44,000). There are currently no plans to bring the model to the UK.
We might know the Leapmotor C10 EV as a budget-conscious alternative to the Vauxhall Grandland, but the Irmscher version suddenly acquires a touch of premium appeal. This begins with the hand-stitched leather case for the key card, continues with a numbered plaque on the centre console, and culminates in the red trim decals on the side. These, for better or worse, gives us a whiff of the famous A-Team van.
There's also a new front bumper and a new rear spoiler, and even more red trim pieces all around – including on the front lip, and the centre caps of the new 20-inch wheels. Irmscher has also refined the interior with new carpeting.
Admittedly, Leapmotor charges a hefty 5,000 euros (around £4,300) for the trim, which is a considerable premium in itself. But because the C10’s base price is pretty keen, the final bill is a manageable sum in the scheme of things.
The powertrain doesn't really need any further enhancements. The i C10 is based on the top-of-the-line C10 ProMax AWD, which we don’t get in the UK. With its two motors, there’s an unchanged, but still breathtaking, 598bhp and 720Nm of torque. With a 0-62 mph sprint time of four seconds flat, it’ll even leave some versions of the Porsche 911 in the dust. We imagine the fact that it tops out at just 110mph might bother some Germans looking to use it on the autobahn. Less of an issue should it ever be sold in the UK.
Power comes from a battery with just under 82kWh, sufficient for 271 miles on the WLTP test cycle. It can then be charged up at a decent rate of 180kW for a 30 to 80 per cent top up in around 22 minutes.
So, is the i C10 Irmscher just a bit of show and shine instead of a serious performance overhaul? Yes, they admit at Leapmotor, but the partnership itself adds a loud "but". After all, this is just the beginning, and the closer the relationship, the greater the influence might soon be. Even if it doesn’t currently allow for more power, the Chinese are justifiably proud of how quickly and easily they can access even already delivered cars. And a bit more speed is part of the tuning process.
The only technical changes in the end are the new wheels and tyres, as well as slightly lower, firmer suspension. But even that works wonders, and suddenly the four different driving profiles, which can be switched with the touch of a finger, make perfect sense.
Suddenly, in Sport mode, the SUV feels a bit sportier, responding more sensitively to the driver's right foot, tensing its muscles, sharpening its senses, and bringing a broad grin to the driver's face. You wouldn't have expected so much spirit from this electric car.
You can't get the Irmscher in the UK, but we do have plenty of Leapmotor C10 deals available right now through the Auto Expres Buy a Car service...
|Model:
|Leapmotor i C10 Irmscher
|Price:
|49,990 euros (est £44,000)
|Powertrain:
|81.9kWh + 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|598bhp/720Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|118mph
|Charging:
|180kW (30-80% in 22 minutes)
|Range:
|271 miles
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,739/1,900/1,680mm
|On sale:
|Not for UK