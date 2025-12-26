Verdict

Until now, Leapmotor has primarily presented itself as a no-nonsense, budget-friendly brand. But anyone who opts for the good-value C10 can now more easily afford the luxury of a tuning package. Even if this Irmscher package doesn't add any more firepower, there’s no denying the C10 commands significantly more attention in this guise. On this evidence, Irmscher’s upgrades would make a worthy addition to the Leapmotor range in the UK.

Apple won't be releasing an iCar, but Leapmotor will. The Chinese Stellantis sub-brand has looked to Irmscher to tune its C10 electric SUV, creating the new i C10 in the process.

Irmscher isn’t a tuner that has made great waves in the UK. You may occasionally see older Vauxhalls with an Irmscher-branded bodykit, but that’s about it. Yet in its home country of Germany, where the Leapmotor i C10 Irmscher is now on sale, Irmscher is much more famous – in particular with souped-up Opel (Vauxhall to us) models.

Just as Brabus partnered with the Geely Group for the high-performance Smart, Irmscher has recently become a strategic partner of Leapmotor, refining the C10. The resulting i C10, is limited to just 250 units, hitting dealerships in the new year with prices starting at 49,900 euros (roughly £44,000). There are currently no plans to bring the model to the UK.