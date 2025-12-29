Jaguar will prove the naysayers wrong by building a monolith of design and taste

Can you believe it? £135,000 is how much the new Jaguar GT will cost when it finally arrives in 2026 (or the year after). Ridiculous, I say, that’s far too little!

Bump the price up to £250,000, ditch whatever cost-related compromises have been made in terms of design or materials and build the British monolith we know Jaguar can. Cadillac did it with the Celestiq and Jaguar can do it with its new GT – we need our minds to be blown.

This is Jaguar’s ‘The Shard’ moment; coming out of the chaos and red tape that is JLR in 2025, the new GT needs to go so big that it changes the British automotive industry, just as The Shard did to London’s city skyline. Because think about it: the people out there able and willing to drop £135,000 on an EV will probably be the same people capable of doubling that figure. They won’t be worried about the bill, but they will care if they see flimsy indicator stalks, scratchy plastic or obvious part sharing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

And to the critics. There has been a lot of chatter about whether Jaguar’s gone ‘woke’ with its new EV (what is ‘woke’ anyway, someone explain it to me…), or whether anyone will actually buy a £135,000 EV from a brand that hasn’t revealed a new car in nearly a decade. But these people are wrong, because for the vast majority of them a new Jaguar isn’t on their shopping list, and never was on their shopping list.