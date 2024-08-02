Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars
Some of the most iconic car brands lined up to unveil new metal in Monterey
Monterey Car Week is one of the most iconic events in the classic and performance car calendar, with machines from the past, present and future all on display against the stunning Californian scenery – and the 2024 event didn’t disappoint.
While the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance might be the jewel in the crown of Monterey Car Week, with its selection of rare, historic and expensive classic cars, the event also included The Quail and the Monterey Motorsports Reunion at the Laguna Seca race circuit to celebrate classic competition cars. Not to mention a number of high profile car auctions.
At Monterey Car Week in 2024, we saw brand-new reveals from esteemed brands like BMW with its new M5 Touring performance estate, Lamborghini’s long-awaited replacement for the Huracan, and a special edition of the Porsche 911 Turbo – in addition to some truly exclusive hypercars from the likes of Rimac and Tuthill.
Monterey Car Week: gallery
Click on the image below to view all our pictures from Monterey Car Week...
Monterey Car Week 2024: major news stories
- BMW M5 Touring returns with whopping 717bhp plug-in powertrain
- Lamborghini Temerario unveiled at Monterey Car Week
- Maserati GT2 Stradale revealed as new flagship road-racer
- Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates sports car’s half century
- Rimac Nevera R is a track-focused ultra-high speed EV hypercar
- Tuthill GT One debuts at Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week 2024: car brands A to Z
Below are details of major brands that attended Monterey Car Week and what they brought…
BMW
Unlike others on this list, BMW might seem a little mainstream but there is nothing ordinary about what the German firm brought to the party in the shape of the new BMW M5 Touring.
An M5 estate has been sorely lacking from BMW’s performance car line-up since the legendary V10-powered E61 generation of the late 2000s. This new one promises 717bhp from a plug-in hybrid V8 engine and an eye watering torque figure of 1,000Nm. BMW hasn’t revealed a kerbweight yet but we expect it to be greater than the lardy 2,430kg figure of the M5 saloon.
BMW also auctioned off a one-off M5 called the “2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1”. Featuring a special discontinued Individual Frozen Orange metallic paint finish, this exclusive M5 sold for $280,000 (just over £215,840) with proceeds going to charity when it went under the hammer. That’s quite a bit more than the £110,500 the regular M5 costs.
Cadillac
Cadillac is attempting to revive its luxury image with concept cars like the new Sollei. A massive four-seat convertible – something Cadillac built its reputation on back in the 1950s – fitting in well alongside the other unobtainium seen at Monterey Car Week, despite being on display in a hotel valet car park. Also on display was Cadillac’s Opulent Velocity concept, a low-slung two-door luxury electric flagship.
Technical details haven’t been revealed but we expect the Sollei will use the same setup as the new all-electric Cadillac Celestiq with two electric motors and a 111kWh battery between them.
Eccentrica Aperitivo
Based in San Marino, Eccentrica calls itself “a restomod company” and for its first creation it has looked towards Lamborghini’s back catalogue from the 1990s. The Aperitivo is based on a Lamborghini Diablo and just 19 will be made, each costing from £1million.
So what do you get for your money? Well, aside from the stonking 5.7-litre V12, there are beefier brakes and bigger tyres, a carbon fibre body kit and a redesigned interior with plenty of blue Alcantara on show.
Hispano Suiza
After making its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, it’s only natural that Monterey Car Week would be the next stop-off for Hispano Suiza, which brought the Carmen Sagrera to California for the brand's 120th birthday.
With a new 103kWh battery (instead of the standard Carmen’s 80kWh unit) the Sagrera comes with more range – now 298 miles, but also 1,114bhp from its electric motors for a 0 to 62mph time of 2.6 seconds.
Karma
Alongside an interior reveal for the upcoming Karma Kaveya, Karma (not to be confused with Fisker, which filed for bankruptcy this year) unveiled a new concept which it refers to as a “GT-UV” Design Study.
Like the rest of Karma’s range, each car will be a four-seater which can be tailored to each owner. The American luxury car brand also says the concept will establish “a new segment of multi-terrain capable vehicles”. But don’t worry about scuffing the bodywork when taking the GT-UV off-road, as it features clever self-healing paint.
Lamborghini
Arguably, the all-new Lamborghini Temerario was one of the most significant cars revealed at this year's Monterey Car Week. Replacing the V10-powered Huracan, this new baby supercar isn’t quite so junior with a huge 907bhp combined power figure from its all-new hybrid assisted V8 engine.
We had already spotted the Temerario testing multiple times in the run up to its public unveiling, so had a pretty good idea of what the Lamborghini Huracan’s replacement would look like – and it was all very Lamborghini.
The new generation hybrid powertrain is made up from a three-motor plug-in hybrid system that joins a bespoke twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that can rev to 10,000rpm. Performance figures sit at 2.7 seconds to 62mph, with a top speed of over 210mph. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but if you fancy placing an order, we’d expect you’d have to part with between £275,000 and £300,000.
Maserati
After teasing us in the run-up to Monterey Car Week, Maserati finally pulled the covers off its new ultimate ‘super sports car’, the Maserati GT2 Stradale.
Maserati’s new GT2 Stradale is based on the current MC20 supercar, but it’s both lighter and faster, while also featuring an aggressive new aerodynamic package – Maserati seems ready to take the fight to rivals like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The GT2 Stradale is designed to sit between the MC20 and the firm’s GT2 racer. Under the carbon fibre body sits Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ 3.0-litre V6 which produces 631bhp and 720Nm. According to Maserati, 0-62mph can be dealt with in as little as 2.8 seconds and the top speed is rated at 201mph. Despite looking like the GT2 Stradale would only be found at a race track, it’s totally road legal.
Mercedes-Maybach
Maybach is well known for creating ultra-luxurious versions of Mercedes models, so it’s fitting that the German firm would use Monterey Car Week to unveil its brand new car – the Mercedes-Maybach SL, the first SL based Maybach.
What makes the Maybach SL stand out from the normal Mercedes SL? For a start, the Maybach SL is a strict two-seater and as with all Maybachs, the focus is on its opulent design – featuring a redesigned grille, bespoke front and rear bumpers, lots of chrome and 21-inch wheels.
Under the bonnet, the Maybach SL "makes do" with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from AMG, producing the same 577bhp as the Mercedes SL 63. Prices are expected to be close to or over the £200,000 mark.
Nilu27
You may not have heard of Nilu27 and for good reason – the hypercar maker only teased its first car back in May. Founded by Sasha Selipanov – the designer behind the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Huracan, Nilu27’s launch car – the Nilu (named after Selipanov’s daughters Nica and Lucia), boasts a naturally-aspirated 1,055bhp 6.5-litre V12 from New Zealand’s Hartley Engines.
Couple that incredible engine to a bespoke carbon fibre monocoque chassis, with a tubular aluminium subframe and pushrod suspension visible through an open rear end, and you have a car which doesn't look out of place at Pebble Beach.
Pagani
If the ‘regular’ Pagani Utopia wasn’t special enough for you then how about this, the Utopia Roadster. As the name suggests it’s a drop-top version of Pagani’s latest hypercar, meaning there’s nothing to insulate you from the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12. It’s also a manual with a seven-speed transmission built especially by XTrac. Even at €3.1million, we expect the Utopia will fly off the shelves – especially with the typical clientele found at Pebble Beach.
Pininfarina
Pininfarina, the iconic Italian design house, is now a car maker in its own right with the all-electric Battista. The Rimac Nevera-based hypercar has spawned four Batman-themed cars with the latest one, the B95 Gotham, making an appearance at this year's Monterey Car Week.
The four commissioned cars are made up of the Battista Gotham and B95 Gotham to celebrate the character of Bruce Wayne, while the Battista Dark Knight and B95 Dark Knight are a nod to his superhero alter-ego Batman.
Alongside the superhero themed performance cars, the first coachbuilt electric hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista Targamerica was also be on display at The Qauli.
Porsche
It’s been 50 years since the first Porsche 911 Turbo was launched, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with the limited edition 911 Turbo 50 Years being unveiled at Monterey Car Week?
To set the limited edition 911 Turbo 50 Years apart from the regular 911 Turbo, the Turbo 50 Years has exclusive styling tweaks which pay homage to its ancestors. It features distinct vinyl graphics as a nod towards the 911 RSR Turbo concept, Sport Classic wheels, a historic Porsche crest from 1964 and is finished in ‘Turbonite’ grey, a colour reserved for 911 Turbos.
When it comes to power output, the 911 Turbo 50 Years produces 641bhp and 800Nm from a twin-turbo 3.7-litre flat-six engine – which is over twice the power output of the original 930 Turbo from 1974. The 0-62mph sprint can be completed in 2.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 205mph.
Only 1,974 examples of the 911 Turbo 50 Years will be made, a further nod to the year the first 911 Turbo was launched. Discerning buyers will also receive an exclusive timepiece from Porsche Design.
Rimac
‘A storm is coming’ is how Rimac teased the reveal of a new hypercar at Monterey Car Week and a storm did indeed blow in.
The Rimac Nevera R is a more track-focused variant of the EV hypercar with eye-watering credentials. Peak power is rated at 2,107bhp – 193bhp more than the standard Rimac Nevera.
Given the huge performance of the base Nevera, the new R's on-paper figures are similar, being 0.6 seconds quicker from 0-186mph and 0.2 seconds faster over the quarter mile. But focus instead has been placed on making the car sharper and more dynamic to drive. It features a totally renewed four-wheel torque-vectoring system, along with tweaks to the traction and stability systems.
Only 40 units of the Nevera R will be produced, and there has been no mention of a starting price.
Sacrilege Motors
For some die-hard Porsche 911 fans, ‘Sacrilege Motors’ sounds like a pretty apt name. The American company takes a 964-generation 911 and turns it into the ‘Enigma’ – a restomodwith all-electric power.
Sacrilege Motors claims the custom-made electric motor in the Enigma has 500bhp and 500Nm of torque and doesn’t increase the 1,374kg kerb weight of the original car. The firm says the car is built for people “that prefer corners to dragstrips” and with this in mind there are custom shocks and larger six-piston brake calipers added to deal with the extra punch.
Touring Superleggera
Prior to Monterey Car Week, Touring Superleggera said it was bringing “the spirit of Pure Italianita” to the Californian event, and that’s exactly what it brought in the shape of the Veloce12, a homage to the Ferrari 550 Maranello.
Under the bespoke coachbuilt bodywork sits a naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V12 engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. Total power output sits at just under 500bhp, with 0-62mph being dealt with in just 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 199mph. If you want to place an order, though, you’ll need to be quick as Touring Superleggera is only building 30 examples of the Veloce12.
Tuthill GT One
British Porsche specialist, Tuthill, followed up its lightweight 911K and rally raid-style ATS offerings, with the striking race-inspired GT ONE.
The Tuthill GT ONE takes inspiration from the Porsche 911 GT1 racer which took out the overall win in the 1998 Le Mans 24hr, and its road-going straßenversion. There will be the option of two engines – either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-six engine – producing around 500bhp in the former and around 600bhp in the latter.
The car itself finds its base, somewhere under there, in a 993-generation 911, but is then comprehensively modified with double wishbone suspension and unique front and rear clamshells on the dramatically enlarged footprint. Only 22 GT ONEs will be built, with an optional aero pack able to be fitted for those wanting to use their GT ONE for track work.
Zenvo
In what is being described as Zenvo’s ‘second chapter’ (following on from the wild TSR-S), the Aurora hypercar came to Monterey Car Week with the Aurora Agil and Tur editions on show from the Danish firm. The Agil is powered by a 6.6-litre quad-turbo (yes, four turbochargers) for 1,450bhp – all going to the rear wheels. The Tur has an additional hybrid system with three electric motors generating a total of 1,850bhp to all four wheels.
Did you enjoy Monterey Car Week this year? Let us know in the comments section below...