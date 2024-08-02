Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars

Sacrilege Motors claims the custom-made electric motor in the Enigma has 500bhp and 500Nm of torque and doesn’t increase the 1,374kg kerb weight of the original car. The firm says the car is built for people “that prefer corners to dragstrips” and with this in mind there are custom shocks and larger six-piston brake calipers added to deal with the extra punch.

Touring Superleggera

Prior to Monterey Car Week, Touring Superleggera said it was bringing “the spirit of Pure Italianita” to the Californian event, and that’s exactly what it brought in the shape of the Veloce12, a homage to the Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Under the bespoke coachbuilt bodywork sits a naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V12 engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. Total power output sits at just under 500bhp, with 0-62mph being dealt with in just 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 199mph. If you want to place an order, though, you’ll need to be quick as Touring Superleggera is only building 30 examples of the Veloce12.

Tuthill GT One

British Porsche specialist, Tuthill, followed up its lightweight 911K and rally raid-style ATS offerings, with the striking race-inspired GT ONE.

The Tuthill GT ONE takes inspiration from the Porsche 911 GT1 racer which took out the overall win in the 1998 Le Mans 24hr, and its road-going straßenversion. There will be the option of two engines – either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-six engine – producing around 500bhp in the former and around 600bhp in the latter.

The car itself finds its base, somewhere under there, in a 993-generation 911, but is then comprehensively modified with double wishbone suspension and unique front and rear clamshells on the dramatically enlarged footprint. Only 22 GT ONEs will be built, with an optional aero pack able to be fitted for those wanting to use their GT ONE for track work.

Zenvo

In what is being described as Zenvo’s ‘second chapter’ (following on from the wild TSR-S), the Aurora hypercar came to Monterey Car Week with the Aurora Agil and Tur editions on show from the Danish firm. The Agil is powered by a 6.6-litre quad-turbo (yes, four turbochargers) for 1,450bhp – all going to the rear wheels. The Tur has an additional hybrid system with three electric motors generating a total of 1,850bhp to all four wheels.

