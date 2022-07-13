Lamborghini Temerario set for Pebble Beach reveal on 16 August
The Lamborghini Huracan’s successor will adopt a twin-turbocharged V8 and plug-in hybrid technology
We’ve seen it testing and even learnt of its all-new engine, but now Lamborghini has confirmed the Temerario will be unveiled at the Pebble Beach concours next month in California. After the Lamborghini Huracan successor’s reveal in August, we expect it to go on sale in early 2025.
Although the Lamborghini Temerario name is still yet to be officially confirmed. Lamborghini has submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name and a name badge in its familiar font with bullhorns on either side.
Lamborghini’s naming convention tells us Temerario was probably the name of a Spanish fighting bull, but the word also means ‘fearless’ or ‘bold’ in Italian. It also means daredevil and reckless in certain translations, which would suggest this new model will get all the personality of its supercar predecessors.
That’s precisely what Chief Technology Officer, Rouven Mohr, is stating, at least. In an interview with Auto Express, he told us that: “The Huracan successor will be the first Lamborghini with a drift mode, not done like other manufacturers because it’ll use the torque vectoring of the front electric motors. The Huracan successor is the driver’s car (in comparison to the Lamborghini Revuelto), it has to be playful, compact and feel very agile.”
The Temerario’s plug-in hybrid system is expected to weigh around 160kg by itself. With the suspected increase in weight compared to the old Huracan, the new car should feel lighter than it is on the road according to Mohr, who credits the new aluminium spaceframe and use of carbon fibre for this.
The new Lamborghini supercar has huge boots to fill in following the Huracan, which was Lamborghini’s best-seller until the Urus SUV came around. Despite the loss of the V10 engine the new model will produce even more power than the most potent 631bhp Performante version of the Huracan.
Rather than use a twin-turbocharged V8 found across a range of VW Group cars like the Audi RS 6 and Porsche Panamera, Lamborghini has developed a brand-new twin-turbocharged V8 for the Temerario. It features plug-in hybrid technology with three electric motors - one for the rear and two up front with 147bhp each. The four-litre V8's power is rated at 789bhp and 730Nm of torque - but the really impressive figure is the rev limit, set to a lofty 10,000rpm. Maximum combined power hasn’t been revealed but Rouven Mohr suggests upwards of 920bhp. He also claimed "it’s not a range-oriented hybrid and there will be no kind of downsizing." With that in mind we expect the hybrid system to be very much performance-focused just like the one in the flagship Revuelto - the Temerario will also feature electric-only running just like its larger sibling, albeit only for short distances.
On the creation of a new engine, Mohr says it was not difficult to convince parent company VW Group to approve the new powertrain. “If you come with good arguments it’s (VW Group) always open to have standalone solutions. This is a very important car for us because it’s around 25 per cent of our production so it’s clear it has to have a pure benchmark-oriented performance. The existing engine would not have delivered the performance needed for this segment. We wanted to do a statement and for us this is the 10,000rpm rev limit.” As for rivals, Lamborghini is claiming the Temerario could sit between the Ferrari 296 GTB and the Ferrari SF90 due to its power output.
Previous spy shots have shown the new Temerario testing on the road, giving us a good insight as to how the car will look. With Audi not planning on creating a next-generation R8 on the same platform, Lamborghini will have more freedom with the new supercar. We can see the Temerario will have similar proportions to the Huracan and some design influences from Lamborghini’s new range-topping Revuelto, however.
Previous spy photography has shown test cars with covers over the Temerario’s lights (including an interesting Gallardo-esque headlight sticker), but here we can see them more clearly. The front lights are ultra-slim and sit in a similar position to the old Huracan’s, with two circular projectors per headlight. To the rear, the camouflage has been lost over the lights and there’s a wide hexagonal shape with a set of LEDs within - although we suspect these could be dropped for the production car.
A radiator is visible in the middle of the front bumper with further cooling vents to the side - behind what looks to be a set of large fog lights. The Temerario’s radars are on show, although as per the Revuelto, one of them might be a fake to maintain symmetry.
Up top there’s a ‘double-bubble’ roof design and a side profile shot gives us a good view of the Temerario’s proportions - showing a longer front overhang compared to a stubbier rear. A set of huge air intakes appear just behind the door, but there’s also an intake on the rear haunch and another one behind the rear three-quarter window.
The wide stance of the car is accentuated by the huge amount of tyre on show at the rear - another design trait the Revuelto employs. A giant rear diffuser and single-exit exhaust placed high up on the rear should help give it some added presence. Although it’s not on show here, the rear spoiler will most likely feature some active aerodynamic ability.
Now read our review of the Lamborghini Huracan...