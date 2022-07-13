Lamborghini Temerario set for Pebble Beach reveal on 16 August

On the creation of a new engine, Mohr says it was not difficult to convince parent company VW Group to approve the new powertrain. “If you come with good arguments it’s (VW Group) always open to have standalone solutions. This is a very important car for us because it’s around 25 per cent of our production so it’s clear it has to have a pure benchmark-oriented performance. The existing engine would not have delivered the performance needed for this segment. We wanted to do a statement and for us this is the 10,000rpm rev limit.” As for rivals, Lamborghini is claiming the Temerario could sit between the Ferrari 296 GTB and the Ferrari SF90 due to its power output.

Previous spy shots have shown the new Temerario testing on the road, giving us a good insight as to how the car will look. With Audi not planning on creating a next-generation R8 on the same platform, Lamborghini will have more freedom with the new supercar. We can see the Temerario will have similar proportions to the Huracan and some design influences from Lamborghini’s new range-topping Revuelto, however.

Previous spy photography has shown test cars with covers over the Temerario’s lights (including an interesting Gallardo-esque headlight sticker), but here we can see them more clearly. The front lights are ultra-slim and sit in a similar position to the old Huracan’s, with two circular projectors per headlight. To the rear, the camouflage has been lost over the lights and there’s a wide hexagonal shape with a set of LEDs within - although we suspect these could be dropped for the production car.

A radiator is visible in the middle of the front bumper with further cooling vents to the side - behind what looks to be a set of large fog lights. The Temerario’s radars are on show, although as per the Revuelto, one of them might be a fake to maintain symmetry.

Up top there’s a ‘double-bubble’ roof design and a side profile shot gives us a good view of the Temerario’s proportions - showing a longer front overhang compared to a stubbier rear. A set of huge air intakes appear just behind the door, but there’s also an intake on the rear haunch and another one behind the rear three-quarter window.

The wide stance of the car is accentuated by the huge amount of tyre on show at the rear - another design trait the Revuelto employs. A giant rear diffuser and single-exit exhaust placed high up on the rear should help give it some added presence. Although it’s not on show here, the rear spoiler will most likely feature some active aerodynamic ability.

Now read our review of the Lamborghini Huracan...