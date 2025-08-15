One of those motors is a new axial-flux unit from British manufacturer YASA, and it’s mounted above the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The other two power the front wheels, making the car all-wheel drive. But these motors don’t just add more power to the overall powertrain, they also act as the car’s reverse gear and provide full torque-vectoring for the front wheels.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lamborghini quotes a 0-62mph time of 2.4 seconds, a 0-124mph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of over 217mph.

Bold design and customisation

However, like many of Lamborghini’s few-of models, the Fenomeno is also an opportunity for the company’s designers to push Lamborghini’s design language to the limit. Unlike the low-volume Countach model from 2021, this isn’t a retro-rehash but an exploration of new design elements.

The biggest change over the Revuelto it’s based on is the silhouette, which features a 67mm-longer tail and an integrated duck-tail spoiler. The flying buttress-style rear haunches on the Revuelto are gone, and instead the Fenomeno has a smoother rear end punctured by air intakes. Towards its nose and along the side, Lamborghini’s designers have created a two-layer look, with the lower elements in exposed carbon fibre.

There are some nods to previous Lamborghini models, such as the wheelarch extensions, which mimic the shape of those on the Countach Quattrovalvole from the eighties. As well as this new bodywork, the Italian brand has also fitted unique daytime running lights and rear lights that feature a vertical lighting pattern in contrast to the usual horizontal one.

Like all Lamborghinis, though, the Fenomeno will be very customisable, meaning that many of the design elements seen on the show car can be emphasised or hidden away depending on their colour and material. Customers can have the exposed carbon-fibre elements finished in a body colour, for example, or the wheels painted to show off the spokes, rather than the turbines at the wheels’ edge as on the show car.

The Fenomeno’s cabin is heavily derived from the Reveulto’s, with a similar dash layout and digital interfaces. But there are a few unique touches, such as the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats and carbon-fibre door cards – all of which can be specified exactly to the customer’s taste, whether that be luxurious, retro or motorsport-inspired.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.