Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Sensational new Lamborghini Fenomeno is the brand’s most powerful supercar ever

The limited-run Lamborghini Fenomeno packs an incredible 1,064bhp from its hybrid-assisted V12 engine

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Aug 2025
Lamborghini Fenomeno - front17

Lamborghini has revealed its next low-volume hypercar, the Fenomeno. Limited to just 29 units, it joins a pantheon of greats in the brand’s ‘few-of’ series that also includes icons such as the Reventon, Centenario and Sian. No price has been announced, but expect it to be into seven figures. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The wraps came off the new Lamborghini Fenomeno in the glamorous setting of Monterey Car Week in California, US. As is often the case with these limited-run models, it’s promised to be a “manifesto of Lamborghini design”, while building on the latest V12 hybrid powertrain from the Revuelto.

While you'll be lucky to get your hands on the limited Fenomeno, our Buy a Car service has plenty of used Lamborghinis for sale. You can own a used Lamborghini Urus for around £140,000 or used Lamborghini Huracan Spyder for around £190,000.

How powerful is the new Lamborghini Fenomeno?

Lamborghini Fenomeno - rear17

The headline powertrain news is a 64bhp lift in power over the Revuelto, with the Fenomeno’s 1,064bhp power figure making it the most powerful Lamborghini yet. This is generated from the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine supported by three electric motors, with its extra grunt coming from a new lithium ion battery pack that’s unique to this latest creation. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

One of those motors is a new axial-flux unit from British manufacturer YASA, and it’s mounted above the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The other two power the front wheels, making the car all-wheel drive. But these motors don’t just add more power to the overall powertrain, they also act as the car’s reverse gear and provide full torque-vectoring for the front wheels. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lamborghini quotes a 0-62mph time of 2.4 seconds, a 0-124mph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of over 217mph. 

Bold design and customisation

However, like many of Lamborghini’s few-of models, the Fenomeno is also an opportunity for the company’s designers to push Lamborghini’s design language to the limit. Unlike the low-volume Countach model from 2021, this isn’t a retro-rehash but an exploration of new design elements. 

Lamborghini Fenomeno - dash17

The biggest change over the Revuelto it’s based on is the silhouette, which features a 67mm-longer tail and an integrated duck-tail spoiler. The flying buttress-style rear haunches on the Revuelto are gone, and instead the Fenomeno has a smoother rear end punctured by air intakes. Towards its nose and along the side, Lamborghini’s designers have created a two-layer look, with the lower elements in exposed carbon fibre. 

There are some nods to previous Lamborghini models, such as the wheelarch extensions, which mimic the shape of those on the Countach Quattrovalvole from the eighties. As well as this new bodywork, the Italian brand has also fitted unique daytime running lights and rear lights that feature a vertical lighting pattern in contrast to the usual horizontal one. 

Like all Lamborghinis, though, the Fenomeno will be very customisable, meaning that many of the design elements seen on the show car can be emphasised or hidden away depending on their colour and material. Customers can have the exposed carbon-fibre elements finished in a body colour, for example, or the wheels painted to show off the spokes, rather than the turbines at the wheels’ edge as on the show car. 

The Fenomeno’s cabin is heavily derived from the Reveulto’s, with a similar dash layout and digital interfaces. But there are a few unique touches, such as the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats and carbon-fibre door cards – all of which can be specified exactly to the customer’s taste, whether that be luxurious, retro or motorsport-inspired.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

No new Lamborghini Muria: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback
Lamborghini Miura - front cornering

No new Lamborghini Muria: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback

Despite creating a ‘new’ Countach, Lamborghini won’t be looking to its past for future inspiration, even though customers are asking the company to do…
News
15 Aug 2025
Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own
Best classic cars - July 25

Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own

These are our favourite classic cars, from British beauties to V8-engined beasts
Best cars & vans
8 Jul 2025
Ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno officially teased for the first time
Lamborghini Fenomeno teaser - front static

Ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno officially teased for the first time

The Fenomeno might be one of the brand’s more restrained ‘few-offs’
News
30 Jun 2025
First electric Lamborghini won’t hold back! 2,000bhp, 4x4, ‘ultra-GT’ due in 2028
Lamborghini Lanzador concept Monterey Car Week

First electric Lamborghini won’t hold back! 2,000bhp, 4x4, ‘ultra-GT’ due in 2028

Lamborghini has revealed more details on its first electric car and it looks like being as bold as we’d hoped.
News
12 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Best car tyres to buy now 2025: top tyres tested and reviewed
Auto Express Summer Tyre Test 2025 - header image showing a Volkswagen Golf undergoing wet weather cornering

Best car tyres to buy now 2025: top tyres tested and reviewed

Nine brands go head to head in our annual test, but which one should you put on your car?
Product group tests
13 Aug 2025
New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price
New Jaecoo E5 - front static

New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price

Chinese newcomer’s first electric SUV is also a rival to the award-winning Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric
News
13 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content