Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Lamborghini to turn away from electric cars and focus on PHEV

CEO tells Auto Express that EV is “the wrong offer” for the short to medium term, pinning hopes on PHEVs instead

By:Richard Ingram
9 Oct 2025
Lamborghini Lanzador at Monterey Car Week

Lamborghini will officially shelve plans to launch its first electric car before the end of the decade, all but confirming rumours that the Lanzador concept will reach production as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), rather than a full EV.

Speaking to Auto Express, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “When it comes to our type of cars, [our customers] don’t see [EV] as an alternative today. We could do [an EV]”, he said, “but I think it’s the wrong offer for the next years, for Lamborghini.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

He told us his team needs to decide “in the next few days, weeks, what to do” – suggesting a public announcement on Lamborghini’s future powertrain strategy is imminent. “For the Lanzador, it is something we have to decide this year”, he said.

Winkelmann justified his stance, citing stagnating market demand for electric vehicles, as well as public perception of the brand: “If you go only three, four years back, the adoption rate of electric cars was much higher than today. Also the forecast; this curve flattening for the general market. For us it's even more.

“We are those who make the people dream”, he added. “It’s not just about the 10,000 who are buying the cars; on social media we have more than 70-million followers and the majority will never be able to buy a car. The fan community is almost equally important as our customers”.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

When Lamborghini first announced the Lanzador electric 2+2 back in summer 2023, it was billed as a glimpse at the firm’s zero-emissions future. Winkelmann said at the time: “We are opening a new car segment: the Ultra GT. This will offer customers a new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience thanks to pioneering technologies”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, success with the hybrid Revuelto and Urus SE, as well as strong demand for the new Temerario, has prompted Lamborghini to push ahead with PHEV development, including for the production-ready Lanzador.

“The big step we made was to move the entire brand from ICE to PHEV – and this worked out”, Winkelmann told us. “This was an important and crucial moment in time because it’s additional weight, it’s additional cost, more complexity – a lot of explanation for the customer.

“We made one promise: the new cars will have a new design, they will be faster, and the benefit for Lamborghini, for the world, and also for you, is they will have lower CO2 emissions. This is the commitment we gave up-front and in a very simple way.

“So we’re happy and pleased this is working out. Luckily, we always had the saying that with the full-electric cars, we will have enough time to decide, and make up our mind if something is changing,” Winkelmann told us.

The Lambo CEO also confirmed that the company would continue to produce its lauded V12 past 2030, and that the next-generation Urus SUV will be offered with a plug-in powertrain when it arrives before the end of the decade.

“We looked into it in a very analytical way”, Winkelmann told us. “We recognised that there is no way that we are going to do the Urus as a BEV. So we did a PHEV. The next generation is also a PHEV, which is coming in the year 2029”.

After a Lamborghini of your own? Now you can buy through our network of top car dealers around the UK. Search for the latest Lamborghini deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Lamborghini Manifesto is a vision of Italian brand’s future speed machines
Lamborghini Manifesto AEX front angled

New Lamborghini Manifesto is a vision of Italian brand’s future speed machines

The new design study was revealed at the 20th anniversary celebration for Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design studio
News
6 Oct 2025
Sensational Lamborghini Fenomeno: the brand’s most powerful supercar ever in detail
Lamborghini Fenomeno at Monterey Car Week

Sensational Lamborghini Fenomeno: the brand’s most powerful supercar ever in detail

The limited-run Lamborghini Fenomeno packs an incredible 1,064bhp from its hybrid-assisted V12 engine
News
18 Aug 2025
No new Lamborghini Miura: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback
Lamborghini Miura - front cornering

No new Lamborghini Miura: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback

Despite creating a ‘new’ Countach, Lamborghini won’t be looking to its past for future inspiration, even though customers are asking the company to do…
News
15 Aug 2025
Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own
Best classic cars - July 25

Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own

These are our favourite classic cars, from British beauties to V8-engined beasts
Best cars & vans
8 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help
Number plates

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates
News
8 Oct 2025
Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k
Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k

Along with more power the hot Fabia gets revised suspension and steering
News
7 Oct 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK
Tesla Model Y Standard

New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK

New Tesla Model Y Standard has been revealed, but UK buyers may have to wait a little longer to buy one…
News
7 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content