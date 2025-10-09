Lamborghini will officially shelve plans to launch its first electric car before the end of the decade, all but confirming rumours that the Lanzador concept will reach production as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), rather than a full EV.

Speaking to Auto Express, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “When it comes to our type of cars, [our customers] don’t see [EV] as an alternative today. We could do [an EV]”, he said, “but I think it’s the wrong offer for the next years, for Lamborghini.”

He told us his team needs to decide “in the next few days, weeks, what to do” – suggesting a public announcement on Lamborghini’s future powertrain strategy is imminent. “For the Lanzador, it is something we have to decide this year”, he said.

Winkelmann justified his stance, citing stagnating market demand for electric vehicles, as well as public perception of the brand: “If you go only three, four years back, the adoption rate of electric cars was much higher than today. Also the forecast; this curve flattening for the general market. For us it's even more.

“We are those who make the people dream”, he added. “It’s not just about the 10,000 who are buying the cars; on social media we have more than 70-million followers and the majority will never be able to buy a car. The fan community is almost equally important as our customers”.