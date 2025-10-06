Feast your eyes on the new Lamborghini Manifesto concept: part supercar, part modern art sculpture, part terrain-seeking missile.

Before you get too excited about ordering the eventual road-going model, however, there isn’t going to be one. This matter-of-factly named creation is just a design study, intended to offer us a small (but still evocative) glimpse at Lamborghini’s future speed machines.

The company’s designers clearly decided to simplify things with the Manifesto, which does without the complex collection of angles, fins, intakes and ducts that the Lamborghini Fenomeno or Revuelto hypercars feature. Although the concept’s Y-shaped lighting design is similar to the Revuelto’s.

Of course, just because it doesn't have a two-foot-tall spoiler doesn’t mean the Manifesto is subtle. This is a Lamborghini after all, and because this is only a design study, the proportions can be extra outrageous. Hence why it’s so low to the ground it could give ants a haircut, and if people could actually get inside this thing, they’d probably need to be lying down to drive it.

Up front, the sharp nose reminds us of the old Lamborghini Aventador, as does the character line along the car’s flank, and the bulging rear wheelarch. Meanwhile, the gigantic elements in the front splitter look like they could have been stolen off a snow plough, which will allow them to gulp up air to cool the brakes and generate downforce.

The canopy being located so far forward, with the glasshouse stretching past the front wheels, resembles a fighter plane and, to our eyes, it evokes memories of the one-off Lamborghini Egoista from 2013.

Unlike other Lamborghinis that feature a relatively flat rear-end design, the rear of the Manifesto is tapered very sharply upwards because it incorporates an enormous diffuser, similar to the Aston Martin Valkyrie or McLaren Speedtail. There might not be any exhaust tips in sight, but that doesn’t mean this is an EV. The rear deck features 12 louvres, signaling that Lamborghini would fit a V12 engine back there if it could.

