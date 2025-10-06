Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Lamborghini Manifesto is a vision of Italian brand’s future speed machines

The new design study was revealed at the 20th anniversary celebration for Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design studio

By:Ellis Hyde
6 Oct 2025
Lamborghini Manifesto AEX front angled 5

Feast your eyes on the new Lamborghini Manifesto concept: part supercar, part modern art sculpture, part terrain-seeking missile.

Before you get too excited about ordering the eventual road-going model, however, there isn’t going to be one. This matter-of-factly named creation is just a design study, intended to offer us a small (but still evocative) glimpse at Lamborghini’s future speed machines. 

The company’s designers clearly decided to simplify things with the Manifesto, which does without the complex collection of angles, fins, intakes and ducts that the Lamborghini Fenomeno or Revuelto hypercars feature. Although the concept’s Y-shaped lighting design is similar to the Revuelto’s.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, just because it doesn't have a two-foot-tall spoiler doesn’t mean the Manifesto is subtle. This is a Lamborghini after all, and because this is only a design study, the proportions can be extra outrageous. Hence why it’s so low to the ground it could give ants a haircut, and if people could actually get inside this thing, they’d probably need to be lying down to drive it.

Up front, the sharp nose reminds us of the old Lamborghini Aventador, as does the character line along the car’s flank, and the bulging rear wheelarch. Meanwhile, the gigantic elements in the front splitter look like they could have been stolen off a snow plough, which will allow them to gulp up air to cool the brakes and generate downforce. 

Lamborghini Manifesto AEX rear angled5

The canopy being located so far forward, with the glasshouse stretching past the front wheels, resembles a fighter plane and, to our eyes, it evokes memories of the one-off Lamborghini Egoista from 2013. 

Unlike other Lamborghinis that feature a relatively flat rear-end design, the rear of the Manifesto is tapered very sharply upwards because it incorporates an enormous diffuser, similar to the Aston Martin Valkyrie or McLaren Speedtail. There might not be any exhaust tips in sight, but that doesn’t mean this is an EV. The rear deck features 12 louvres, signaling that Lamborghini would fit a V12 engine back there if it could.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Sensational Lamborghini Fenomeno: the brand’s most powerful supercar ever in detail
Lamborghini Fenomeno at Monterey Car Week

Sensational Lamborghini Fenomeno: the brand’s most powerful supercar ever in detail

The limited-run Lamborghini Fenomeno packs an incredible 1,064bhp from its hybrid-assisted V12 engine
News
18 Aug 2025
No new Lamborghini Miura: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback
Lamborghini Miura - front cornering

No new Lamborghini Miura: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback

Despite creating a ‘new’ Countach, Lamborghini won’t be looking to its past for future inspiration, even though customers are asking the company to do…
News
15 Aug 2025
Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own
Best classic cars - July 25

Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own

These are our favourite classic cars, from British beauties to V8-engined beasts
Best cars & vans
8 Jul 2025
Ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno officially teased for the first time
Lamborghini Fenomeno teaser - front static

Ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno officially teased for the first time

The Fenomeno might be one of the brand’s more restrained ‘few-offs’
News
30 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party
Electric car charging mega test - Renault logo

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party

Renault and Dacia customers are warned to be “cautious of any unsolicited requests for information”
News
2 Oct 2025
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - front 3/4

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?

These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?
Car group tests
4 Oct 2025
Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates

In a win for common sense Tesla has substituted buttons for a proper indicator stalk
News
3 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content