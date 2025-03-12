The most powerful Lamborghini ever is in the works with almost twice the power of today’s 1,001bhp Revuelto – and no combustion engine.

Development work on Lambo’s first pure EV – a major step on from the hybrid V12 Revuelto – is underway, with the high-riding coupe set for launch in 2028. It’ll pack seriously electric performance too, with up to 2,000 horsepower according to Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group CEO and boss of Porsche.

Previewed by the 2023 Lamborghini Lanzador concept, the 2+2-seater will be underpinned by the group’s forthcoming SSP architecture. This highly flexible components set will be available in “various dimensions”, spanning the entire VW Group portfolio. But this iteration will be developed by its most upmarket brands.

"We are planning to have an electric vehicle, with a joint electric parts kit,” Blume told Volkswagen’s financial results press conference. “There's an opportunity for synergies. Lamborghini plans to go on the platform developed by Porsche. We will do [the parts kit] with Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi and Bentley.”

Lamborghini DNA

True to Lamborghini’s DNA, the production car will have all-wheel drive. High-performance electric motors will furiously spin each axle, given that combined output will be “up to 2,000 horsepower,” according to the group CEO. An electronic management system will precisely distribute torque to all four wheels.

It should take off like Marty McFly’s DeLorean hitting 88mph, though it’ll hurtle occupants forwards, not back in time. The production Lanzador’s power output sits in the league of Lotus’ Evija hypercar, which swats aside the 0-62mph sprint in under three seconds.

The Lambo will be bigger and heavier though with its ‘Ultra GT’ bodystyle - to use the description of Lambo boss Stefan Winkelmann. Rear-wheel steering should boost agility, helping the car pivot into corners but feel stable at high velocity.

980-volt system to beat Rimac and Lotus

Feeding the motors will be a 980-volt electrical architecture, eclipsing that of the Lotus and Rimac’s Nevera. “It’s a sporty [electrical] set-up,” said Oliver Blume with commendable understatement, “specific to Lamborghini”.

Blume refused to confirm whether the Lanzador will be constructed from carbonfibre composites, aluminium or a multi-material mix but “it will be assembled in Sant'Agata”, Lamborghini’s home town.

“I promise it will be a typical Lamborghini, a very emotional design which will create a great impression," concluded the group CEO.

