Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

No new Lamborghini Muria: OG supercar denied a glorious comeback

Despite creating a ‘new’ Countach, Lamborghini won’t be looking to its past for future inspiration, even though customers are asking the company to do it

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Aug 2025
Lamborghini Miura - front cornering

A new-age take on the iconic Lamborghini Miura will not be built, the brand’s head of design has told Auto Express. Instead, the company is looking to the future to inspire its new supercars

We asked Lamborghini’s Chief of Design, Mitja Borkert, whether a new Miura was on the cards and he told us: “The demand will be there, but we will not do it. Lamborghini is a brand where the mirrors are small, but the windshield is big. We are not looking backwards, we are looking into the future. And I think it has to be like this.” 

While you won't be able to buy a new Miura, our Buy a Car service has plenty of used Lamborghinis for sale. You can own a used Lamborghini Urus for around £140,000 or used Lamborghini Huracan Spyder for around £190,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In response to the sad Miura news, we mentioned the brand’s Miura concept from 2006, suggesting this isn’t a new idea, plus the more recent reboot of the Countach. Mitja replied: “The Countach… It was a futuristic interpretation. I personally found it interesting to do the translation into the year ‘21 or ‘22. The last Countach was in 1990, and I wanted to imagine the new Countach as a continuation.”

However, that doesn’t mean that the design legacy of Lamborghini’s past models will be lost. On the contrary, it will still have an important role to play in elements on the firm’s new models. Borkert continued: “I have seen a Miura next to [the new Fenomeno], and there is some influence, like the two air outlets in the front. We also have this S duct air outlet, characterised by the Y shape.”

This seemingly accidental connection refers to the two air vents mounted in the new Fenomeno’s bonnet. This is a feature that can also be seen on the Miura, along with others including the curved rear haunches and rear ducktail spoiler. 

So although it seems unlikely that the Miura will be directly reimagined, the new Fenomeno does integrate design elements that many could associate with the iconic Marcello Gandini-designed original. However, they will be executed in a more subtle and less controversial manner than the reborn Countach in 2021. 

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Sensational new Lamborghini Fenomeno is the brand’s most powerful supercar ever
Lamborghini Fenomeno - front

Sensational new Lamborghini Fenomeno is the brand’s most powerful supercar ever

The limited-run Lamborghini Fenomeno packs an incredible 1,064bhp from its hybrid-assisted V12 engine
News
15 Aug 2025
Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own
Best classic cars - July 25

Best classic cars - the classics we’d most love to own

These are our favourite classic cars, from British beauties to V8-engined beasts
Best cars & vans
8 Jul 2025
Ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno officially teased for the first time
Lamborghini Fenomeno teaser - front static

Ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno officially teased for the first time

The Fenomeno might be one of the brand’s more restrained ‘few-offs’
News
30 Jun 2025
First electric Lamborghini won’t hold back! 2,000bhp, 4x4, ‘ultra-GT’ due in 2028
Lamborghini Lanzador concept Monterey Car Week

First electric Lamborghini won’t hold back! 2,000bhp, 4x4, ‘ultra-GT’ due in 2028

Lamborghini has revealed more details on its first electric car and it looks like being as bold as we’d hoped.
News
12 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Best car tyres to buy now 2025: top tyres tested and reviewed
Auto Express Summer Tyre Test 2025 - header image showing a Volkswagen Golf undergoing wet weather cornering

Best car tyres to buy now 2025: top tyres tested and reviewed

Nine brands go head to head in our annual test, but which one should you put on your car?
Product group tests
13 Aug 2025
New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price
New Jaecoo E5 - front static

New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price

Chinese newcomer’s first electric SUV is also a rival to the award-winning Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric
News
13 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content