A new-age take on the iconic Lamborghini Miura will not be built, the brand’s head of design has told Auto Express. Instead, the company is looking to the future to inspire its new supercars.

We asked Lamborghini’s Chief of Design, Mitja Borkert, whether a new Miura was on the cards and he told us: “The demand will be there, but we will not do it. Lamborghini is a brand where the mirrors are small, but the windshield is big. We are not looking backwards, we are looking into the future. And I think it has to be like this.”

In response to the sad Miura news, we mentioned the brand’s Miura concept from 2006, suggesting this isn’t a new idea, plus the more recent reboot of the Countach. Mitja replied: “The Countach… It was a futuristic interpretation. I personally found it interesting to do the translation into the year ‘21 or ‘22. The last Countach was in 1990, and I wanted to imagine the new Countach as a continuation.”

However, that doesn’t mean that the design legacy of Lamborghini’s past models will be lost. On the contrary, it will still have an important role to play in elements on the firm’s new models. Borkert continued: “I have seen a Miura next to [the new Fenomeno], and there is some influence, like the two air outlets in the front. We also have this S duct air outlet, characterised by the Y shape.”

This seemingly accidental connection refers to the two air vents mounted in the new Fenomeno’s bonnet. This is a feature that can also be seen on the Miura, along with others including the curved rear haunches and rear ducktail spoiler.

So although it seems unlikely that the Miura will be directly reimagined, the new Fenomeno does integrate design elements that many could associate with the iconic Marcello Gandini-designed original. However, they will be executed in a more subtle and less controversial manner than the reborn Countach in 2021.

