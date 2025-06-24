We caught our first sniff of a new Lamborghini last week thanks to a trademark application for ‘Fenomeno’, and now the Italian supercar brand has dropped the first image of the upcoming limited-edition hypercar.

Despite still sitting underneath a cloak, this new car will clearly be bestowed with some typically aggressive Lamborghini design traits. There’s what looks like a heavily vented bonnet - although to the rear there’s no protruding wing or even a central spline, as we’ve seen on other limited-edition Lamborghinis.

The company recently confirmed that the new Fenomeno will be revealed at Pebble Beach Concours in America during Monterey Car Week in August. The event has hosted plenty of exclusive Lamborghini premieres recently, including the Lanzador concept and, last year, the Temarario.

The firm even went as far to say the new Fenomeno will “map out the future of Lamborghini super sports cars, celebrating the identity and vision of the company from Sant’Agata Bolognese”. We expect it to be a series special potentially based on the brand’s Revuelto flagship, rather than the new Temerario, which is still yet to hit the market.

The Revuelto’s predecessor, the Aventador, formed the basis of several special editions throughout its 11-year lifespan, including the Sian (Lamborghini’s first hybrid), the new Countach and the Centenario. We expect the Fenomeno could have a similar brief to those cars, using the same structure as the Revuelto underneath, but gaining a completely new exterior and possibly new powertrains too.

With 1,001bhp, the Revuelto is already the most powerful Lamborghini ever, thanks to its combination of a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors – so the Fenomeno will have to pull something special out of the bag to trump the standard car. On the other hand, removing the Revuelto’s plug-in hybrid system to create a lighter, albeit less powerful offering would also be a tempting proposition.

The word ‘Fenomeno’ is not only Italian, but also Spanish for ‘phenomenon’, and a trademark application for the name was made in April. It also features a logo design that’s in keeping with the Revuelto and Temerario's, showing little horns protruding out of the name – a nod to previous Lamborghinis named after Spanish fighting bulls.

