New Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a track-focused supercar with a £339k price tag

This is a hardcore, track-focused yet still road-legal Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale: the most extreme new supercar from the brand since the indomitable MC12, and the most expensive too, as it’s now available to order in the UK with a price tag of £338,880.

Based on the excellent Maserati MC20, the new GT2 Stradale is lighter, faster and features a dramatic new aerodynamic package, ready to fight off rivals such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Corsa.

Designed as a bridge between Maserati’s MC20 road car and the GT2 racer, the Stradale’s fundamental carbon tub is shared with both, as is most of its carbon fibre body and basic engine. The engine itself is Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ 3.0 V6 petrol unit, which features the brand’s unique dual-combustion chamber technology and a dry-sump lubrication system.

Power is rated at 631bhp, 10bhp more than the regular MC20, extracted from new turbochargers and a new exhaust manifold system. This is backed up by new ECU mapping and a more free-flowing exhaust. Torque, oddly, is 10Nm of torque down on the standard MC20 at 720Nm, but it’s available between the same 3,000rpm and 5,500rpm rev band.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and Maserati is quoting a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds, and a top speed of 201mph.