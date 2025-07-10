No, you’re not suffering from deja vu. This is the ‘new’ Maserati MCPura, which is really just the five-year-old, yet still sensational, Maserati MC20 supercar wearing a different name.

If you thought Ferrari hadn’t made much of an effort transforming its old Roma GT into the new Amalfi, then brace yourselves because the only significant differences between the MC20 and MCPura are: a slightly sharper nose, refreshed front and rear bumpers, more Alcantara across the cabin, a new steering wheel and new paint colours.

The styling tweaks are supposed to evoke Maserati’s GT2 Stradale – the hardcore, track-focused yet road-legal version of the MC20 – with the most obvious nod being the option of a new “oversized” spoiler. Not our words, that’s how the company is describing the presumably enormous wing.

Exterior trim is now finished in gloss black, while the new additions to the available colour palette are Devil Orange, Verde Royale and Night Interaction. As with the MC20, there is a hard-top coupe and convertible ‘Cielo’ version of the MCPura, with the drop-top retaining its unique retractable and opacifying glass roof.

The MCPura and MCPura Cielo that were unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed are finished in the unique AI Aqua Rainbow paint that changes hue slightly in sunlight. The interiors, meanwhile, feature laser-etched detailing on the seats.

Opening the car’s butterfly doors will reveal the same interior design as before, which famously includes the 10.25-inch touchscreen from the Fiat 500, however for the MCPura most surfaces are now covered in Alcantara to emphasise the car’s sportiness.