News

New Maserati MCPura supercar is just the Maserati MC20 with a new name

Maserati’s brilliant supercar has been re-christened as the MCPura, plus received some subtle styling and interior tweaks

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Jul 2025
Maserati MCPura - front studio24

No, you’re not suffering from deja vu. This is the ‘new’ Maserati MCPura, which is really just the five-year-old, yet still sensational, Maserati MC20 supercar wearing a different name. 

If you thought Ferrari hadn’t made much of an effort transforming its old Roma GT into the new Amalfi, then brace yourselves because the only significant differences between the MC20 and MCPura are: a slightly sharper nose, refreshed front and rear bumpers, more Alcantara across the cabin, a new steering wheel and new paint colours.

The styling tweaks are supposed to evoke Maserati’s GT2 Stradale – the hardcore, track-focused yet road-legal version of the MC20 – with the most obvious nod being the option of a new “oversized” spoiler. Not our words, that’s how the company is describing the presumably enormous wing.

Exterior trim is now finished in gloss black, while the new additions to the available colour palette are Devil Orange, Verde Royale and Night Interaction. As with the MC20, there is a hard-top coupe and convertible ‘Cielo’ version of the MCPura, with the drop-top retaining its unique retractable and opacifying glass roof. 

The MCPura and MCPura Cielo that were unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed are finished in the unique AI Aqua Rainbow paint that changes hue slightly in sunlight. The interiors, meanwhile, feature laser-etched detailing on the seats.

Maserati MCPura - rear studio24

Opening the car’s butterfly doors will reveal the same interior design as before, which famously includes the 10.25-inch touchscreen from the Fiat 500, however for the MCPura most surfaces are now covered in Alcantara to emphasise the car’s sportiness.

The new flat-top and bottom steering wheel (obviously wrapped in Alcantara) is also inspired by the GT2 Stradale’s, but customers can upgrade to a racier version finished in carbon fibre with gear change indicator lights.

As before, the steering wheel features the car’s start/stop button and drive mode selector, with five settings to choose from: Wet, GT, Sport, Corsa and ESC Off. There’s also a button to make the suspension softer, to better cope with bumpy roads without having to take the powertrain out of its more aggressive Sport or Corsa modes.

The touchscreen and infotainment system are the same as before too, but Maserati has added the performance data pages from the GT2 Stradale. That way drivers can monitor oil pressure, engine temperature, brake temperature and other vital information, plus analyse fuel consumption and watch how torque is being distributed between the rear wheels. 

Zero changes have been made to the suspension or chassis from the MC20, and its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine has also been untouched. That means the MCPura produces 630bhp and 730Nm of torque, can sprint from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 203mph.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

