Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 will celebrate genius Gordon Murray’s 60-year career

2025’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will also feature an enormous celebration of Formula One, with a central theme of ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Mar 2025
Gordon Murray T.50 in front of Goodwood house

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will honour the 60-year career of engineering extraordinaire Gordan Murray: the man responsible for the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 hypercars, as well as several championship-winning Formula One race cars. 

The sculptural centrepiece for the 2025 Festival of Speed will incorporate a collection of race and road cars from throughout Murray’s career. The sculpture will be created by British artist Gerry Judah and, as is tradition, will sit in pride of place in front of the famous Goodwood House.

An all-new road car from his company Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will also be unveiled at the event, while the brand’s other creations, such as the T.50 and T.33 supercar, will be dotted around the event for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Murray said: “For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – be that in racing or road cars. The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced, and owned. 

“Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do. I am thrilled we will celebrate my 60th anniversary of design and the driver-centric cars we produce today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, added: “Gordon’s name is synonymous with engineering art and superlative automotive design, which has seen him triumph at the very pinnacle of motorsport with five world championships and create the most coveted supercars.”

Coincidently, the central theme of this year’s Festival of Speed is ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’, and the event will include Goodwood’s biggest-ever celebration of Formula One to mark 75 years since the sport’s World Championship began. 

However, it won’t all be about F1. Goodwood is also highlighting 125 years of motorsport, from Nascar and WRC to MotoGP, with some of the biggest names and most groundbreaking machines set to come together in the Sussex countryside.

Goodwood Festival of Spedd - header

Goodwood FoS 2025: dates and tickets

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 July, and tickets are already on sale. All the four-day general admission tickets and those for Saturday have been snapped up, though, and there are limited numbers for Thursday, Friday and Sunday remaining at the time of writing.

General admission tickets start at £75, but discounted young person tickets are available for those between the ages of 12 and 21, while those aged under 12 go in for free. 

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure
Land Rover Defender Octa - front

New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure

The 626bhp Land Rover Defender OCTA sets a mind-boggling performance benchmark for the popular off-roader
Road tests
12 Mar 2025
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
New Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed with a 15,000rpm V10 engine
Red Bull RB17 Goodwood - front

New Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed with a 15,000rpm V10 engine

The RB17 promises F1 levels of performance, while its naturally aspirated V10 revs to an staggering 15,000rpm
News
12 Jul 2024
New MG Cyber GTS Concept revealed at Goodwood with big hints of 2025 Cyberster coupe
MG Cyber GT Concept on display at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed - front static

New MG Cyber GTS Concept revealed at Goodwood with big hints of 2025 Cyberster coupe

MG has strongly suggested the hardtop version of the Cyberster could arrive on sale next year
News
12 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: electric exec gets near 500-mile range
Mercedes CLA - front

New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: electric exec gets near 500-mile range

The Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology heralds a new generation of lighter and more efficient EVs, plus there’s hybrids on the way
News
14 Mar 2025
Electric and hybrid cars are killing the manual gearbox - and we won't miss it
Opinion - gearboxes

Electric and hybrid cars are killing the manual gearbox - and we won't miss it

Auto Express’ senior test editor argues that no one should be worried by the rising popularity of automatic ’boxes
Opinion
14 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month

The Ford Explorer is one of the more fun-to-drive family electric SUVs around – and our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
News
12 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content