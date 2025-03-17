Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 will celebrate genius Gordon Murray’s 60-year career
2025’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will also feature an enormous celebration of Formula One, with a central theme of ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will honour the 60-year career of engineering extraordinaire Gordan Murray: the man responsible for the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 hypercars, as well as several championship-winning Formula One race cars.
The sculptural centrepiece for the 2025 Festival of Speed will incorporate a collection of race and road cars from throughout Murray’s career. The sculpture will be created by British artist Gerry Judah and, as is tradition, will sit in pride of place in front of the famous Goodwood House.
An all-new road car from his company Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will also be unveiled at the event, while the brand’s other creations, such as the T.50 and T.33 supercar, will be dotted around the event for everyone to enjoy.
Murray said: “For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – be that in racing or road cars. The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced, and owned.
“Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do. I am thrilled we will celebrate my 60th anniversary of design and the driver-centric cars we produce today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.”
The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, added: “Gordon’s name is synonymous with engineering art and superlative automotive design, which has seen him triumph at the very pinnacle of motorsport with five world championships and create the most coveted supercars.”
Coincidently, the central theme of this year’s Festival of Speed is ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’, and the event will include Goodwood’s biggest-ever celebration of Formula One to mark 75 years since the sport’s World Championship began.
However, it won’t all be about F1. Goodwood is also highlighting 125 years of motorsport, from Nascar and WRC to MotoGP, with some of the biggest names and most groundbreaking machines set to come together in the Sussex countryside.
Goodwood FoS 2025: dates and tickets
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 July, and tickets are already on sale. All the four-day general admission tickets and those for Saturday have been snapped up, though, and there are limited numbers for Thursday, Friday and Sunday remaining at the time of writing.
General admission tickets start at £75, but discounted young person tickets are available for those between the ages of 12 and 21, while those aged under 12 go in for free.
