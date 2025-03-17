Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 will celebrate genius Gordon Murray’s 60-year career

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will honour the 60-year career of engineering extraordinaire Gordan Murray: the man responsible for the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 hypercars, as well as several championship-winning Formula One race cars.

The sculptural centrepiece for the 2025 Festival of Speed will incorporate a collection of race and road cars from throughout Murray’s career. The sculpture will be created by British artist Gerry Judah and, as is tradition, will sit in pride of place in front of the famous Goodwood House.

An all-new road car from his company Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will also be unveiled at the event, while the brand’s other creations, such as the T.50 and T.33 supercar, will be dotted around the event for everyone to enjoy.

Murray said: “For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – be that in racing or road cars. The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced, and owned.

“Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do. I am thrilled we will celebrate my 60th anniversary of design and the driver-centric cars we produce today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.”