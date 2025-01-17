Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Lexus planning a thrilling new range of ultra high-performance models

The long-lived RC F will be axed this year, but Lexus is set to unleash a new wave of exciting new performance-focused cars

By:Jordan Katsianis
17 Jan 2025
Lexus LBX Morizo RR - dynamic front 3/413

Lexus has confirmed that its sole remaining F model is facing the chop, as RC F production winds down in 2025. However, the end is not nigh for high-performance cars from Toyota’s luxury arm, as there’s an exciting new generation waiting in the wings.

The first will be the Lexus LBX Morizo RR, named after the infectiously enthusiastic Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s alter-ego ‘Morizo’. This model leans on a collaboration with Toyota Gazoo Racing, taking the best bits from the GR Yaris and integrating them with Lexus’ normally hybrid-only small SUV

Speaking with Auto Express at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, Gazoo Racing chief engineer Naohiko Saito told us that the idea of the LBX Morizo RR “originally came from Morizo San’s passion”. 

Saito said: “He wanted [us] to make a sports car by ourselves, developed by ourselves, also produced by ourselves in our factory. Because at this moment, we have [GR]86 and Supra, but as you know those products are developed in collaboration with our partners. In this case, he ordered us to learn from motorsports.”

Unfortunately, for the time being there are no plans to bring the LBX Morizo RR to Europe – although there’s no mechanical reason for it not to be sold here. But this is just one green shoot in Lexus’s much grander plan.

That’s because the Japanese brand is also on track to relaunch its F high performance sub-brand, headlined by a V8-powered supercar

Designed to homologate a new GT3-class racer in the World Endurance Championship, this new model will follow Gazoo Racing’s strategy of using motorsport to inform its new road-going models, with Saito telling us “learning from motorsport is a philosophy we share, so we have to deeply collaborate”.

Lexus GT3 racecar - front 13

We should be seeing more of the supercar later this year, with it set to feature a brand new V8 mounted ahead of the driver, but behind the front-axle, making it front-mid engined. While not a direct replacement for the iconic LFA, it will be a spiritual successor, plus serve as a potential rival for the new Lamborghini Temerario, Ferrari 296 GTB or Maserati MC20

We’ve already seen prototypes at the Nürburgring featuring race car-like aero tech and composite glazing, suggesting that just as it did with the LFA, Lexus will likely put the new GT3 racer on the track before the production car hits the road. 

This will fulfil Toyoda’s brief of learning from its motorsport programme, with Saito telling us “we have many failures when we race in order to make a better car. Then, in the future we can upgrade using those learnings”.

Together, both programmes represent a new dual-pronged approach to Lexus’ high-performance model plan. This suggests there’s plenty of room within the Lexus range to borrow other high-performance powertrain and chassis components from Gazoo Racing in more future models, to complement its own development programs as the brand strives to rival what’s on offer from Mercedes-AMG, Porsche and BMW M. 

The possibilities could be endless, with Lexus likely to be looking at the success of flagship four-door models such as the BMW M5 or Audi RS 7 and assessing how it could develop a model to compete.

This has been done before, of course, with the likes of the GS F, but with all the major high-end marques now using hybrid powertrains, Lexus would be well placed to take advantage of its expertise in this area.

A high-end performance variant of one or more of its SUV range may also be under consideration, given that they now represent the vast majority of global Lexus sales. 

